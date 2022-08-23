Woman allegedly kills grandmother, buries body in garden then goes on spending spree with her cards

A Gauteng woman is accused of killing her grandmother.

The woman allegedly set the elderly woman's body alight and buried her in the yard.

She then used her slain relative's bank and Sassa cards after reporting her missing.

A 31-year-old Gauteng woman is accused of single-handedly killing her grandmother, setting her body alight, digging a hole and burying her in the yard in December 2019.

The woman then covered the grave with a steel box before using the old woman's bank and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

This is according to the information contained in an indictment in the case against 31-year-old Rachael Tshabalala, who is currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Tshabalala was apparently living with her grandmother, Nomalanga Hilda Tshabalala, in Emndeni, Soweto.

They were last seen together on 14 December 2019 - but, five days later, Tshabalala reported her grandmother missing.

In September 2020, Tshabalala was arrested and charged with defrauding Sassa. She was caught using her grandmother's card.

During the time that Nomalanga had gone missing, her family rented out the house to tenants.

The truth about what happened to the old woman only came to light in September 2021, a year after Tshabalala was arrested on fraud charges.

While Tshabalala was in prison, a tenant, who was cleaning the yard, found the old woman's remains and contacted the police.

"The remains of the deceased were found, and her identity was established by DNA profiling. The cause of death is unknown at this stage," claims the indictment.

Tshabalala is facing charges of murder, theft, fraud, defeating the ends of justice as well as statutory perjury.