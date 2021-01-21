Woman linked to attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer bust on drugs charge

A woman accused with Zane Killian of the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth has been rearrested while on bail.

Kim Smith was arrested for alleged possession of crystal methamphetamine, known as tik in Cape Town.

She returns to court next week for that matter.

Western Cape police said she faces a case of possession of crystal methamphetamine, known more commonly as tik.

The Woodstock case was postponed to 26 January.

Kim Smith was granted bail after her arrest with others in connection with the attempted murder of Booth last year.

Shots were fired when Booth was in his garage at home.

He was not physically injured.

Police circulated images they obtained from CCTV and Smith was arrested with a group of people also accused of alleged involvement in gang activity, and for violating Disaster Management Act regulations in addition to the Booth matter.

Kilian faces charges of the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, outside his house in September last year.

In a surprise move, the former rugby player turned private investigator from Springs, was also added to the Booth matter after the emergence of a "ping list" – a list of people whose cellphones were tracked.

Kilian returned to court for the Booth matter on Monday, but because he is still waiting to apply for bail regarding the Kinnear murder, he remains in custody until that matter is heard.