Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than R500 million from employer

A former accountant from Boksburg, Hildegard Steenkamp, was convicted of stealing more than R500 million from her former employer over a 13-year period.

Steenkamp recently pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Steenkamp pleaded to 336 charges related to the theft of R537 million from Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, where she was employed as an accountant.

Steenkamp created several business enterprises to justify her lifestyle.



Her husband and son were initially charged as well, but the charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence against them.

READ | Woman accused of defrauding employer of R460m appears in court

News24 reported in 2018 that Steenkamp duplicated payments and transferred the money into her late husband's bank account.

It was reported that the Hawks had previously seized and attached 11 luxury cars, motorbikes and seven immovable properties, as well as furniture and appliances, after her arrest.

The matter was postponed to 14 and 16 August for sentencing proceedings.



