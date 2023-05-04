38m ago

Share

Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than R500 million from employer

accreditation
Compiled by Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman has pleaded guilty to stealling R500 million.
A woman has pleaded guilty to stealling R500 million.
INA FASSBENDER / AFP

A former accountant from Boksburg, Hildegard Steenkamp, was convicted of stealing more than R500 million from her former employer over a 13-year period.

Steenkamp recently pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Steenkamp pleaded to 336 charges related to the theft of R537 million from Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, where she was employed as an accountant.

Steenkamp created several business enterprises to justify her lifestyle.

Her husband and son were initially charged as well, but the charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence against them.

READ | Woman accused of defrauding employer of R460m appears in court

News24 reported in 2018 that Steenkamp duplicated payments and transferred the money into her late husband's bank account.

It was reported that the Hawks had previously seized and attached 11 luxury cars, motorbikes and seven immovable properties, as well as furniture and appliances, after her arrest.

The matter was postponed to 14 and 16 August for sentencing proceedings.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
13% - 185 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
15% - 216 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 1012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

9h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.01
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.15
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,042.54
-0.4%
Palladium
1,456.36
+1.4%
Gold
2,047.37
+0.4%
Silver
25.98
+1.6%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,701
-1.2%
All Share
77,271
-1.2%
Resource 10
70,276
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,283
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,077
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo