Woman rescued after her car plunges 180m off Chapman's Peak

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A woman was injured after her vehicle plunged 180m off Chapman’s Peak Drive in Cape Town on Monday.
Carlo Garth Adonis, Fabian Higgins, Rob Burger
  • A more than two-hour rescue mission was launched after a woman's vehicle left the road on Chapman's Peak.
  • The woman had to be moved more than 180m uphill, through dense vegetation.
  • She was taken to hospital for the treatment of her injuries.

According to Wilderness Search And Rescue spokesperson David Nel, the 43-year-old woman was driving towards Hout Bay from the lookout area when her vehicle plunged down the steep slope. She was the only occupant of the car.

Nel said a team of professional and volunteer rescue workers had been called to the scene shortly after 14:00.

"A smaller medical and rescue team navigated the steep terrain down to the wreck, where they found that the patient had been able to exit the vehicle, but was unable to walk any further."

Rescue workers assessed her and provided treatment at the scene. The woman was then placed on a stretcher and hauled up to road level by rope.

"While the team below treated the patient, the rescue teams on the road rigged a technical rope system, anchored to one of the City [of Cape Town]’s Fire and Rescue vehicles.

"A drone from the Western Cape government's Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Unit was used to monitor and provide feedback on the rescue efforts below," said Nel.

"In a carefully coordinated effort, the patient was safely carried back up to the road. The team above slowly hauled the stretcher up to the road using the rope system, while the team below carefully moved the stretcher through the dense vegetation and up the steep slope.”

The woman was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The rescue operation took about two and a half hours.

"This was a demanding scenario made less difficult by having access to so many competent rescue specialists at one scene," Nel said.

