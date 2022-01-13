57m ago

Woman sent for mental observation after confessing to having her parents, siblings killed

Lwandile Bhengu
Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen she supposedly hired, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23, to kill her parents and siblings appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the start of their bail application.
News24

The case against a North West woman accused of ordering a hit on her family in 2016 has been postponed so that she can undergo mental evaluation.

Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen she supposedly hired, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23, appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the start of their bail application.

Prosecutor Setlhabi Mosuwe told the court that Sebati had seen a social worker after her first court appearance, and the report by the social worker suggested that she be sent for mental evaluation.

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to North West police at the beginning of December that she had hired them to kill her parents, 18-year-old pregnant sister, and six-year-old brother.

Her father, police officer Lucky Sebati, her mother Mmatshepo, brother Quinton and her sister Tshegofatso, who was eight-months pregnant, were murdered on 6 December 2016 by what was reported to be a gang. The shooters fled the scene in Lucky's Chrysler Voyager.

At the time of the incident, Sebati was 15. Mosuwe said the court could not overlook the fact that she was a minor at the time of the incident.

In her bail affidavit, Sebati said the court should take into account that she had handed herself over to police. She said she was unemployed and was living off a stipend from her parents' estate.

The matter was postponed to 18 January for Sebati to undergo evaluation.

Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtscrime
