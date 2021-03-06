Woman seriously injured as car plunges off Chapman's Peak

Two people were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in veered off Chapman's Peak and rolled down an embankment on Friday.

The woman was airlifted to hospital. She sustained serious injuries but her male companion had minor injuries, Cape Town city traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said.

"A witness called reporting that a car went 200 metres down the embankment on Friday afternoon. A helicopter and the NSRI arrived on [the] scene, and both people were freed. An adult female in a serious condition was airlifted to hospital," said Bezuidenhout.

Police are investigating.