Woman shot dead at home in front of granddaughter, 2, as her children fled through window

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was shot and killed in front of her granddaughter on Saturday.

Her two children fled the home through a bedroom window after gunshots rang out.

The siblings are reportedly living in fear and have sought refuge elsewhere.

A lone gunman entered a Waterloo home in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning and shot a woman dead in front of her horrified two-year-old granddaughter.

The unnamed 41-year-old woman died instantly after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder, said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

The incident happened at 09:15, said Gwala, adding that an investigation was under way.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), during the attack at the woman’s Ginger Road home, the woman’s 19-year-old daughter sustained a deep laceration to her left forearm from glass from a broken window.

This, after she and her 24-year-old brother were forced to break the bedroom window and climb out of the house.

The granddaughter, who suffered no injuries, was in the lounge at the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident, while the siblings were in a bedroom when the man entered the house.

The siblings fled as gunshots rang out.

RUSA spokesperson Vinod Singh said: "According to the deceased’s daughter, she heard a man questioning her mother about the whereabouts of her children. She exited her bedroom and saw the suspect pointing a firearm at her mother."

Singh said the deceased woman screamed and begged her daughter to flee when the gunman opened fire.

"The siblings broke a bedroom window and climbed out of the house," he said.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to the wounded arm.

Singh said:

She informed reaction officers that she did not recognise the shooter who casually walked away from the house after the incident.

The two-year-old child was not injured, he added.