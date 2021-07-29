Woman shot dead in crossfire between cops and gunmen in Lamontville

A woman was shot dead in Lamontville, south of Durban, allegedly in an exchange of fire between police and gunmen on Thursday.

It's understood police officers descended on the area to search for goods looted during a recent wave of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

There was a shootout between police and the gunmen after officers were fired on.

It is understood that the woman was a bystander caught in the crossfire.

This is a developing story. More to follow.