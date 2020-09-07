30m ago

Woman shot while sitting in car in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town

Riaan Grobler
Shakeena Karriem.
Twitter/@abramjee

A woman died after she was shot while sitting in a car in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

According to Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the 25-year-old woman was sitting in a car in Bracken Street when she was shot in the head. 

SABC has identified the woman as Shakeena Karriem.

"According to information, police attended to the complaint at the address and were informed that a 25-year-old female was shot and transported to hospital where she died on her arrival," Rwexana said.

"The victim sustained gunshot wound to her head. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and the motive is yet to be determined. No one has been arrested at this stage. Police detectives are following up on leads in an effort to arrest the perpetrators."

