Woman spots her alleged rapist in Joburg CBD 3 weeks after attack, alerts police

A man was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after being spotted by a 27-year-old woman he had allegedly attacked and raped earlier this month.

The woman quickly alerted police officers, who apprehended the man.

According to police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the woman was walking along Noord Taxi Rank on 7 November when the 24-year-old man approached her.



"He pointed a firearm at her and instructed her to follow him to an unknown building in the Johannesburg CBD, where he raped her and took R500 from her wallet," Mbele said.

While walking in the city on Monday, the woman saw her attacker and informed police officers patrolling the area.

The man was arrested on the corner of Bree and Rissik Street and was later charged with rape and armed robbery.

He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

