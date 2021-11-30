1h ago

add bookmark

Woman spots her alleged rapist in Joburg CBD 3 weeks after attack, alerts police

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg CBD.
Joburg CBD.
MEDIA 24 PTY LTD (MAGAZINES)

A man was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after being spotted by a 27-year-old woman he had allegedly attacked and raped earlier this month.

The woman quickly alerted police officers, who apprehended the man.

According to police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the woman was walking along Noord Taxi Rank on 7 November when the 24-year-old man approached her.

"He pointed a firearm at her and instructed her to follow him to an unknown building in the Johannesburg CBD, where he raped her and took R500 from her wallet," Mbele said.

READ | Caregiver sentenced to life for raping mentally challenged man

While walking in the city on Monday, the woman saw her attacker and informed police officers patrolling the area.

The man was arrested on the corner of Bree and Rissik Street and was later charged with rape and armed robbery.

He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimerape
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 3451 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 1370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.54
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,793.03
+0.5%
Silver
22.91
+0.0%
Palladium
1,795.72
-0.2%
Platinum
956.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
63,243
-0.6%
All Share
69,689
-0.5%
Resource 10
64,981
-0.9%
Industrial 25
93,332
-0.6%
Financial 15
13,508
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo