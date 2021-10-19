1h ago

Woman who allegedly confessed to butchering husband refuses to take medication, eat hospital food

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Nancy Majonhi in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
  • The alleged confessed murderer is mentally and physically unfit to appear in court.
  • Nancy Majonhi's ill-health is caused by her refusal to eat her meals and medication.
  • Majonhi allegedly killed and dismembered her husband's body.

Murder accused Nancy Majonhi remains unfit to attend court after refusing to eat hospital food.

According to a medical report submitted to the Mogwase Magistrate's Court, Majonhi, 42, was ill and not fit to apply for bail as she had earlier requested.

Majonhi refused to eat meals provided to her at the hospital where she was admitted.

She also refused to take her prescribed medication.

The court had so far postponed Majonhi's formal bail application three times since August due to her poor health.

North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: "Her medical report was submitted to the court. It confirmed that owing to her ill-health, she is not fit to attend court.

"In relation to her mental evaluation, the medical report indicated her reluctance to eat and take prescribed medication as a concerning factor. She will remain in hospital under serious observation to improve her health and mental status before her next court appearance.

“The State wishes her [a] speedy recovery to proceed with the bail hearing and the trial. We intend opposing her bail application."

READ | Husband's 'ghost' allegedly drove a woman to confess to killing, dismembering him

On 28 July 2015, Majonhi allegedly hit her husband Prosper Chipungare, 44, with a hammer at their rented room in Ledig village near Sun City.

Chipungare lost consciousness, and Majohi allegedly chopped Chipungare's body into pieces with a spade.

His body parts were dumped in three neighbouring pit toilets.

According to her brother, Andrew Majonhi, the accused claimed that Chipungare's ghost was haunting her.

Andrew earlier told News24 that Majonhi allegedly confessed to him that Chipungare's spirit pushed her to confess to killing him.

Last year, Majonhi, confessed to her children in Cape Town, relatives and in-laws in Zimbabwe.

In August this year, her relatives, including Andrew brought her back to North West where she apparently also confessed to the police that she killed and dismembered her husband.

She later took the police to the three pit toilets where human remains were recovered.

The remains were taken for DNA tests.

Majonhi is due back in court on 9 November. 

