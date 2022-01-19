Woman who allegedly hired hitmen to kill her family fit to stand trial, doctor finds

A mental assessment on the woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill her family when she was 15, has found that she is fit to stand trial and understands the court process.

Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23 - were back in the Brits Magistrate's Court in North West on Wednesday. The court heard a District Surgeon's report found that Sebati was fit and proper to understand the court proceedings.

The matter has been postponed twice for Sebati to undergo a mental assessment, which was then done on Wednesday morning before the court proceedings.

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to police at the beginning of December that she had hired them to kill her parents, 18-year-old pregnant sister, and 6-year-old brother in December 2016.

Her father, police officer Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, brother Quinton and eight-month pregnant sister Tshegofatso were murdered by what was reported to be a gang at the time. The shooters fled the scene with Lucky's Chrysler Voyager.

At the time of the incident, Sebati was 15 years old, and because of this a social worker's report had recommended that she undergo a mental assessment following her arrest.

The three accused are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

