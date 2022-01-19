20m ago

add bookmark

Woman who allegedly hired hitmen to kill her family fit to stand trial, doctor finds

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen she supposedly hired, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23, to kill her parents and siblings.
Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen she supposedly hired, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23, to kill her parents and siblings.
News24

A mental assessment on the woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill her family when she was 15, has found that she is fit to stand trial and understands the court process.

Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23 - were back in the Brits Magistrate's Court in North West on Wednesday. The court heard a District Surgeon's report found that Sebati was fit and proper to understand the court proceedings.

The matter has been postponed twice for Sebati to undergo a mental assessment, which was then done on Wednesday morning before the court proceedings.

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to police at the beginning of December that she had hired them to kill her parents, 18-year-old pregnant sister, and 6-year-old brother in December 2016.

READ | 'She was only 15' - prosecutor pushes for mental evaluation of woman accused of killing her family

Her father, police officer Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, brother Quinton and eight-month pregnant sister Tshegofatso were murdered by what was reported to be a gang at the time. The shooters fled the scene with Lucky's Chrysler Voyager.

At the time of the incident, Sebati was 15 years old, and because of this a social worker's report had recommended that she undergo a mental assessment following her arrest.

The three accused are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
onthatile sebatinorth westmahikengcourtscrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.87
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,822.83
+0.5%
Silver
23.81
+1.4%
Palladium
1,946.00
+2.2%
Platinum
1,014.00
+2.9%
Brent Crude
87.51
+1.2%
Top 40
69,280
+1.5%
All Share
75,937
+1.3%
Resource 10
76,365
+2.5%
Industrial 25
95,591
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,207
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo