34m ago

add bookmark

Woman who broke leg 'while walking', faces R1.7m fraud charge for claiming car crash caused injury

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman is accused of fleecing the RAF.
A woman is accused of fleecing the RAF.
iStock
  • An Eastern Cape woman has been accused of defrauding the Road Accident Fund out of R1.7 million.
  • East London resident, Asanda Nomnikelo Pinapi, 35, was, in fact, injured when she fell while walking with her boyfriend, the Hawks charged.
  • Pinapi was released on R3 000 bail by the East London Magistrate's Court and the case postponed to January.

An Eastern Cape woman who allegedly fell and broke her leg was paid R1.7 million by the Road Accident Fund after allegedly fooling the entity into believing that she sustained the injury during a car accident.

Asanda Nomnikelo Pinapi, 35, appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday facing fraud and corruption charges.

She was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit at her home in East London on Tuesday night, said Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

Bail

Pinapi was released on R3 000 bail and the case was postponed to 25 January 2021.

Zenzile said Pinapi allegedly submitted false fraudulent claims at the RAF with help from a local attorney.

Zenzile added that Pinapi reported the alleged accident at Chalumna police station on 13 March 2015. In her statement to the police, she reported that the accident happened on 4 July 2012.

"The Hawks' preliminary investigation revealed that Pinapi allegedly sustained her injuries while she was walking with her boyfriend. Pinapi is said to have fallen and broke her leg, then was taken to hospital for medical attention later," Zenzile said.

A sum of R 1 707 403.50, was paid into Pinapi's attorney's bank account after they allegedly lodged a fraudulent personal injury claim.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
road accident fundport elizabetheastern capecourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 1210 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1035 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.10
(-0.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.12
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1829.30
(-2.11)
Silver
23.67
(-3.52)
Platinum
996.50
(-2.70)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2273.00
(-0.98)
All Share
59291.75
(+0.22)
Top 40
54349.61
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11819.49
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
79226.39
(+0.34)
Resource 10
56651.05
(-0.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo