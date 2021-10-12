1h ago

Woman who confessed to killing, dismembering husband to be sent for mental observation

Ntwaagae Seleka
Nancy Majonhi in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • The bail application brought by a woman who allegedly confessed to murdering her husband has been adjourned again.
  • Nancy Majonhi’s deteriorating health has forced the case to be postponed for the third time.
  • She has confessed to killing and dismembering her husband six years ago. 

The "poor health" of the woman who allegedly confessed to killing her husband has forced her bail application to be postponed for the third time.

The formal bail application brought by Nancy Majonhi, 42, was adjourned in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

This to allow Majonhi to regain her health.

North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the court had ordered that she be subjected to a health and mental examination before the bail hearing could begin.

It is alleged that in August, Majonhi, who hails from Zimbabwe, confessed to Sun City police officers of killing and dismembering her husband, Prosper Chipungare, 44, six years ago.

The incident allegedly took place at the couple's rented place in Ledig Village, Sun City.

On 28 July 2015, Majonhi allegedly struck Chipungare with a hammer until he lost consciousness.

His body was then hacked into pieces using a garden spade.

It is alleged Majonhi later dumped Chipungare's body parts in three neighbouring pit toilets in Ledig.

In August this year, police experts retrieved human remains from three pit toilets in the area after Majonhi had pointed them out.

It is alleged Majonhi first confessed to her children, who are based in Cape Town, about the killing and later to relatives in Zimbabwe.

She claimed Chipungare's ghost was haunting her and forcing her to confess to her alleged deeds.

Majonhi is expected back in court on 19 October.  

