19m ago

Share

Woman who embezzled R537m from employer splashed R5m on gambling in one night, court hears

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court heard on Monday that Hildegard Steenkamp spent most of the R537 million she embezzled from her employer on gambling and a lavish lifestyle,
The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court heard on Monday that Hildegard Steenkamp spent most of the R537 million she embezzled from her employer on gambling and a lavish lifestyle,
File
  • Hildegard Steenkamp was convicted of stealing R537 million from her employer.
  • A witness told the court Steenkamp spent most of the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.
  • The witness said Steenkamp spent a lot of money on gambling.

A woman convicted of embezzling R537 million from her employer splashed out R5 million on gambling in one night, the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge heard on Monday.

Hildegard Steenkamp spent most of the stolen money on gambling and a lavish lifestyle, according to the testimony of a forensic investigator, Graeme Dowes, who is employed by Deloitte.

He is part of a team of investigators, including several chartered accountants, who were brought on board to investigate the case.

The State called Dowes to testify in aggravation of sentence.

READ | Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than R500 million from employer

Steenkamp pleaded guilty to 336 charges related to the theft of R537 million from Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, where she was employed as an accountant, over a 13-year period.

According to Dowes' testimony, an analysis of bank statements showed the money was spent on maintaining a good life.

Hilde Steenkamp
Hilde Steenkamp has been convicted for stealing R537 million from her employer a period of about 12 years.
Belinda Pheto/News24

"The significant amount was spent on overseas travel, while massive amounts went to gambling, jewellery and fashion items," Dowes told the court.

The prosecutor, advocate Tilas Chabalala, asked how much was spent on gambling.

Dowes said: 

The curator got a report from local gambling houses, which was prolific gambling. Some gambling happened during her overseas travel. The highest amount spent on gambling was R5 million spent in one night.

Dowes testified that Steenkamp duplicated payments and transferred money into her late husband's bank account. He said that in one month, Steenkamp stole more than R20 million.

Her late husband, Mathys, died on 14 December 2016.

"The cause of death on the death certificate was natural causes. Some witnesses told us that he choked while they were on holiday in Sun City," Dowes said.

The hearing will continue with argument in mitigation of sentence when Steenkamp takes the stand.

Her legal counsel, advocate Francois Roets, told the court they would not bring expert reports.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hildegard steenkampgautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
12% - 705 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
88% - 5016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

3h ago

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

4h ago

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.14
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
24.22
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.82
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
894.18
-2.0%
Palladium
1,263.32
-2.5%
Gold
1,904.43
-0.5%
Silver
22.44
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
70,456
-1.4%
All Share
75,965
-1.3%
Resource 10
58,226
-3.6%
Industrial 25
106,293
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,054
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

6h ago

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

6h ago

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

6h ago

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

6h ago

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo