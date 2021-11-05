Woman who trashed Capitec branch sent to psychiatric hospital, people asked to 'respect her dignity'

A 41-year-old woman who was expected to appear in court for trashing a Capitec branch has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

She has been charged with malicious damage to property and public indecency.

According to the bank, local police "have assisted her with similar instances in the past".

A woman charged with malicious damage to property and public indecency after she trashed Capitec's Strand branch while naked, has been admitted to Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

"We therefore did not place the case on the [court] roll," NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24.

The 41-year-old woman was scheduled to appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court.

Video clips of the incident went viral on social media.

It showed a woman tearing into the bank's equipment, attempting to grab a computer screen from a consultant's desk, throwing items on the floor and screaming at employees. A security guard eventually escorted the woman out of the building.

Initial speculation was that she was distraught following a declined loan application, and there were also claims that she was infuriated about her deep debt despite paying the bank for an extended period. But Capitec said at the time that it was "as perplexed" by what had transpired.

The bank has since confirmed that it completed its investigation.

"The woman is a client of ours who had money in her account, [and] did not have any declined transactions or credit application," Capitec said in a statement.

The bank said:

Before entering our branch, she was escorted out of a nearby store by security. Footage from the centre then shows her undressing before entering our branch.

News24 understands she had been involved in an incident at the nearby Wimpy before she went to the bank. Staff would not comment on the incident.

"We ask that South Africans respect her dignity. We are deeply concerned about her and will not be making further comment to protect her privacy and health."

It said that the local police "assisted her with similar instances in the past" and were "dealing with the matter in a dignified manner".

