Woman who tried smuggling explosives into SA sentenced to 15 years

Ntwaagae Seleka
The explosives that were recovered.
SAPS
  • The Musina Regional Court has sentenced a Zimbabwean national to 15 years in jail for smuggling explosives into South Africa.
  • Mercy Rifundo, 42, was caught on 17 August 2020 carrying explosives in her bag by the Beitbridge border police.
  • She made several appearances in court and was remanded until her sentence on Wednesday.

A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for smuggling explosives into South Africa.

Mercy Rifundo, 42, was sentenced by the Musina Regional Court on Wednesday.

She was also fined R20 000 for contravening the Immigration Act after it was found she had illegally entered into the country.

On 17 August 2020, Rifundo was on her way from Zimbabwe to South Africa when the taxi she was travelling in was stopped and searched by the Beitbridge border police.

Upon searching her bag, the police found 590 units of blasting cartridges to the value of R168 000 and she was subsequently arrested.

Investigation 

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Rifundo's case was handed over to them for investigation.

Maluleke added their investigation revealed she did not have the required documents to be in the country as well.

"Rifundo made several court appearances and was remanded in custody until she was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years' direct imprisonment without an option of a fine for smuggling explosives."

Limpopo acting Hawks head Brigadier Angie Matlabe commended the investigation and prosecution teams for their efforts I getting a conviction.

"We are determined to fight all types of organised crime in our country, including transnational crimes. We will not rest until our country is freed from criminal networks," Matlabe said.

