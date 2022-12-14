Woman who tried to protect her mom from criminals ends up being abducted, raped and murdered

A Johannesburg resident says the Crown Mines community's relentless search led them to the body of their missing neighbour.

Kholiswa Rigala and members of the community searched tirelessly for Yolanda Noah.

She disappeared when she left home to meet her mother.

It was the determination of members of the Crown Mines community that led to the arrest of five Basotho men for the murder of their neighbour, Sinoxolo Yolanda Noah, a community leader believes.

The community leader, Kholiswa Rigala, also alleges that had police acted on time, 30-year-old Noah would have been found alive.

Ironically, it was her fear for her mother's safety that caused her to become a victim of crime. Her mother had been robbed, so Noah decided to meet her daily as she returned from work to ensure that she was safe.

On the evening of 10 July, when she left her Crown Mines home to meet her mother, she disappeared.

Immediately, she was reported missing at the Langlaagte police station, which later transferred the case to the Johannesburg Central police station.

Three days later, after a relentless search, her body was found near a stream.

"During the three-day search for Noah, police would arrive and later leave. We then decided to expand our search for Noah until we found her body three days later. "What shocked us was that some of the five men accused of kidnapping, raping and killing her were part of our search. They assisted us. They even led us to the stream where her body was found," Rigala said.



During their search, the community recovered some items Noah wore at the time of her disappearance.

Rigala said:

Our search started early in the morning until midnight. On 12 July, a police officer found Noah's set of keys. Later that day, we found her spectacles, a sock and a piece of hair braids not far from her home.

"What surprised us was that the items were found at places we had earlier combed. We then believed that Noah was not far from us.

"Throughout our search, two of the suspects arrested for her murder were always with us."

Rigala added that as the search continued, more community members joined in.

"Her body was found around 16:00 on 13 July. The body hadn't decomposed. Her killers claimed they dumped her body at the stream around 13:00. Later that evening, a group of men brought the five suspects to us. The group claimed the five suspects confessed to them that they had kidnapped, repeatedly raped her and ultimately killed Noah... The five explained how they kept Noah against her will. They even used her money to feed her."

"They narrated the entire ordeal to us. The men claimed that their leader had fled Crown Mines. It saddened us as leaders that the same people who assisted in the search were her killers."



Tumelo Pitso, 22; Tebello Moeketsi, 23; Tsepo Ramphalla, 23; Napo Moketo, 22; and Thabiso Setona, 22, were later handed over to the police.

They appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder and remain behind bars.

They are awaiting a Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decision on when their matter will be heard in the High Court, and are expected back in court on 2 February.