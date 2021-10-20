11m ago

Womandla! Female registered voters outnumber men in Western Cape

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
The Electoral Commission of South Africa has administered elections in South Africa since 1994.
  • According to the IEC, more than 3 million people in the Western Cape are registered to vote in the upcoming municipal elections.
  • Of these, women outnumber men by over 300 000.
  • According to data from the 2011 census, 50.91% of the population in the province is female, while 49.09% is male.

A total of 3 111 930 people are registered to vote in the upcoming municipal elections in the Western Cape, with 1 973 696 eligible to cast their ballot in the City of Cape Town.

According to Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape electoral officer, the electorate comprises 1 715 585 women, outnumbering their male counterparts, who number 1 396 345.

Age band of voters registered in the Western Cape
  • 18-19: 22 114
  • 20-29: 423 302
  • 30-39: 727 165
  • 40-49: 715 880
  • 50-59: 588 531
  • 60-69: 374 211
  • 70-79: 184 196
  • 80 and over: 76 531

Millions are expected to flock to the 1 577 voting stations, 474 voting centres and 35 temporary voting stations across the province on 1 November to vote for one of the over 12 400 candidates nominated across the Western Cape's municipalities.

A total of 96 parties are contesting, with 53 of them vying for a seat in the City of Cape Town.

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

Candidates will be battling it out for 844 seats across 30 municipalities – one metro, five district and 24 local.

Eighty-five of those contesting are independent candidates, with 41 of them in the City.

Of those up for election, 904 are under the age of 30.

In the last municipal elections in 2016, the DA received the lion's share of the vote in the City of Cape Town, taking 154 of the seats. The ANC obtained 57, the EFF seven, the ACDP three and Al Jama-ah two.

Across the province, the DA took 62.57% of all ballots at 2 810 349, the ANC 26.83 % at 1 205 084 and the EFF 2.73 % at 122 520.

iecwestern capecape townelections 2021
