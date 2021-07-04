Woman's body discovered in bushes near Limpopo village

The body of a woman has been found in the bushes near Dengeza village in Giyani, Limpopo.

Police said the body was discovered by a group of women collecting fire wood on Saturday.

"The police were called and, on arrival, the deceased was found in a pool of blood with an open wound on the head. An emergency team was called and the woman was certified dead at the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said, although the motive for the killing was not yet known, domestic violence was suspected to have led to her murder. The victim was wearing a green T-shirt, a blue skirt and brown shoes.

A murder case is being investigated.

