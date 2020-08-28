Woman's body found in bin in Cape Town

A woman's body has been discovered in a black wheelie bin.

One of the farmworkers made the discovery on a poultry farm in Philippi, Cape Town.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Poultry farmworkers have been left shocked after a woman's body was discovered in a black wheelie bin in Philippi, Cape Town, this week.

Lorraine poultry farm owner Leon Hugo described how staff members made the horrific discovery of the woman's body.

"One of the staff members found a black bin on the far end of the farm [on Tuesday]," Hugo said. "It's very unusual to find a bin on the farm."

Hugo said at first he had no idea there was a body in the bid, and he tried hard not to look inside.

He said when the staff member made the discovery, he immediately contacted him and he called the police.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said at about 09:45 police attended to a crime scene on a farm on Weltevreden Road, Philippi, where the body of an unknown female, believed to have been in her mid-twenties, was discovered in a black wheelie bin.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," Van Wyk said.



"The staff members were shocked after the discovery," Hugo said.

He said the bin wasn't there on Monday and he suspected it was dragged to the farm that night.

Police said they were investigating a case of murder and have appealed to anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mveleli Kedama on 021 690 1517 or 073 586 2119 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

