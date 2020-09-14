Woman's body found in field in Odendaalsrus, with gunshot wound to head

Free State police are investigating a case of murder after a woman's body was found dumped in a field in Odendaalsrus.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Residents near the crime scene claimed they heard a single gunshot around 22:00 on Saturday night.

A woman's body was found dumped in an open field in Kaljuil village, Odendaalsrus, Free State police said on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on Sunday around 10:45, provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"On arrival at the scene members found the body of a woman lying on her stomach with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Both cellphones of the deceased were found on the scene," Makhele said.

"Investigation further revealed that the body seems to have been dragged for a distance of about 50 metres from the nearest road.

"A 9mm cartridge and blood traces were found at a place where deceased was allegedly shot."

Makhele said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, Nolisizwe Mdladlamde, 41, was with her boyfriend and a friend "drinking" at about 21:00.

While it was not clear exactly what happened," residents near the crime scene claim they heard a single gunshot around 22:00 on Saturday night."

The motive for the killing is still unclear.

Police are investigating a case of murder and no one has yet been arrested, he said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Modise Kotsi at 078 531 0894 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively information can be sent via MySAPSApp.

