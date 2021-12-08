1h ago

add bookmark

Woman's body retrieved after Limpopo flash flood, search continues for 4 others

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A woman's body was retrieved after she had been swept way while crossing a flooded bridge. 
  • The Limpopo authorities are still looking for four more people. 
  • Residents are warned not to cross flooded bridges. 

A woman's body has been retrieved after she and four other people drowned while trying to cross a flooded low-lying bridge in Limpopo.

Cooperative Governance MEC Basikopo Makamu said in a statement that the woman’s body was retrieved on Wednesday.  

Psychosocial support had been offered to her family. 

Makamu said the search was ongoing for four more people who were swept away.

WATCH | Limpopo rescue teams search for people swept away by raging waters on flooded bridge

In a video of the incident, shocked drivers watch as a taxi is swept away as it tries to cross the overflowing bridge.

There is also a traffic jam on either side of the bridge with motorists unable to pass. 

Mike Maringa, Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson, said two vehicles - the minibus taxi and a sedan - were recovered on the river bank, but that their occupants had not been found. 

"Amongst them was a 20-year-old taxi driver who allegedly tried to cross the Thorncliffe River just outside Steelpoort, but his vehicle was unfortunately swept away and discovered downstream."

Makamu said search and rescue teams would continue looking for the missing people. He also said the SA Weather Service had issued a level four disruptive weather warning over the south-eastern parts of Limpopo.

Makamu warned residents to "be wary of attempting to cross flooded bridges".

"We are in the middle of tropical rain season and we may experience more flash floods during this period. We, therefore, plead with our people to be cautious when driving during heavy downpours."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopoweather
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
70% - 12636 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
30% - 5359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.78
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.81
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Gold
1,782.08
-0.1%
Silver
22.39
-0.5%
Palladium
1,864.50
+0.6%
Platinum
961.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.44
+3.2%
Top 40
65,993
-0.8%
All Share
72,404
-0.7%
Resource 10
68,624
-2.1%
Industrial 25
95,800
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,289
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21341.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo