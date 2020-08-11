Woman's decomposed body found in KZN sugarcane field

The badly decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman has been found in a sugarcane field in the Mtwalume area on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

"We can confirm that there is a body that was found," Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Tuesday afternoon.

She said that, despite the heavy decomposition, they were able to establish the body was female.

"An inquest docket has been opened for investigation. This is the fourth case that we are investigating".