1h ago

add bookmark

Woman's decomposed body found under bridge in Western Cape farming town

Nicole McCain
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A decomposing body has been found in a Western Cape town.
A decomposing body has been found in a Western Cape town.
Gallo Images / Netwerk24 /Jaco Marais
  • Western Cape police are investigating the death of a woman whose decomposing body was found in Tulbagh.
  • Locals believe the victim could be a young woman who was reported missing weeks ago.
  • Police are investigating a murder case.
 

Police are carrying out forensic tests to establish the identity of a body found under a bridge in Tulbagh in the Western Cape on Monday morning.

The woman's body, which had already started to decompose, was found a few hundred metres away from the site where the body of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse, was found after he had been raped and murdered in February 2020.

"SAPS members received a complaint of a decomposed body lying under the bridge at Station Road, Tulbagh. On their arrival, they found the body of an unknown female in a decomposing state," police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

After the find, police opened a murder investigation, Van Wyk added.

"The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity," he said.

READ | Man who raped and murdered boy, 8, while on parole, sentenced to 2 life terms

Rural and Farmworkers' Development executive director Billy Claasen said the body could be that of a woman from the area.

"We believe that this body might be that of a young 26-year-old woman who had gone missing a few weeks ago, but this needs to be confirmed. We want to ask the media and people to respect the family and the ordeal they going through," Claasen said.

He said gender-based violence was rampant.

"The happenings of the past weeks are a matter of concern for our poverty-stricken communities. In many cases in the past weeks, women [have been] attacked by people who were out on bail or parole. We want these culprits to be removed from our society. They must remain behind bars without any parole," he said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Marlon Cupido, on 079 894 0192 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 1085 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 6793 votes
I don't know
9% - 780 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,851.28
-1.1%
Silver
23.20
-2.7%
Palladium
2,219.50
-6.4%
Platinum
1,015.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,169
+0.1%
All Share
75,853
+0.1%
Resource 10
76,381
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,757
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,160
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo