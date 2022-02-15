Woman's decomposed body found under bridge in Western Cape farming town

Western Cape police are investigating the death of a woman whose decomposing body was found in Tulbagh.

Locals believe the victim could be a young woman who was reported missing weeks ago.

Police are investigating a murder case.

Police are carrying out forensic tests to establish the identity of a body found under a bridge in Tulbagh in the Western Cape on Monday morning.

The woman's body, which had already started to decompose, was found a few hundred metres away from the site where the body of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse, was found after he had been raped and murdered in February 2020.

"SAPS members received a complaint of a decomposed body lying under the bridge at Station Road, Tulbagh. On their arrival, they found the body of an unknown female in a decomposing state," police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

After the find, police opened a murder investigation, Van Wyk added.

"The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity," he said.

Rural and Farmworkers' Development executive director Billy Claasen said the body could be that of a woman from the area.

"We believe that this body might be that of a young 26-year-old woman who had gone missing a few weeks ago, but this needs to be confirmed. We want to ask the media and people to respect the family and the ordeal they going through," Claasen said.

He said gender-based violence was rampant.

"The happenings of the past weeks are a matter of concern for our poverty-stricken communities. In many cases in the past weeks, women [have been] attacked by people who were out on bail or parole. We want these culprits to be removed from our society. They must remain behind bars without any parole," he said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Marlon Cupido, on 079 894 0192 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.