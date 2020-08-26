9m ago

Woman's dismembered body found decomposing in bushes in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • The decomposing body of a woman has been found in bushes near the Strandfontein Pavilion.
  • The woman's body was discovered by a homeless man.
  • A post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death and identity.

The decapitated body of a woman has been found decomposing in bushes near the Strandfontein Pavilion in Cape Town.

According to the Strandfontein Community Police Forum (CPF), the woman's body was discovered by a homeless man.

It's alleged her body was found with stab wounds.

CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter told News24 that the woman's head was found shortly after the discovery of the body.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Wednesday: "A post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death and identity."

READ | Cape Town woman's body found chopped up at apartment building

He said it was not yet known how long the body had been there.

An inquest case was registered with the Strandfontein police for investigation.

The Daily Voice reported the woman could be Patricia Williams, 40, who was reportedly missing for almost a month, according to her boyfriend.

The boyfriend, recently released from prison, laid the missing persons case after he couldn't find Williams following his release.

Police would also run tests to confirm the identity of the woman.

Police requested that anyone with information about the discovery, or who reported a missing person, contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Andre Fransman on 082 469 3225 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

