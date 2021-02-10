1h ago

Woman's naked body found at Port Elizabeth beach

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The naked body of an unknown woman was discovered at the parking lot of Brighton Beach in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
  • The woman sustained severe injuries to her head and stomach and police suspect she was run over by a car several times.
  • A case of murder is under investigation and a charge of rape will be added if the postmortem report indicates so.

The naked body of an unknown woman was discovered at the parking lot of Brighton Beach in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

A security guard on patrol stumbled upon the body of the young, black woman at around 08:00, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.   

Naidu said the woman sustained severe injuries to her head, and stomach.

Mount Road police detectives are urgently seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the woman's next of kin.

Post-mortem

While the police suspect the woman may have been run over several times by a vehicle, a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the exact cause of death, said Naidu.

"She was naked. Her grey T-shirt and a [pair of] blue tracksuit pants were found a few metres from her body. She is about 20-to-25-years-old. She is short in height and has reddish colour short hair," said Naidu.

Naidu said a case of murder was under investigation and that a charge of rape would be added if the postmortem report indicated such.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation in tracing the suspect or the next of kin or may be able to identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Seargent Gavin Scheepers on 073 930 9272 or SAPS Mount Road on 041 394 6316 or Crime Stop 0n 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

