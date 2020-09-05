Women show off their natural 'crowns' in rallying cry against offensive Clicks advert

South African women have rallied around #clicksmustfall to post photos celebrating their natural hair

The movement comes after an advert for TRESemmé products, posted by Clicks, depicted black women’s hair as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull".

Both TRESemmé and Clicks have since apologised for the advert.

South African women have turned an offensive haircare advert into a rallying cry to celebrate the beauty of their natural hair. This after an advert by the Clicks Group described natural black hair as "dry, damaged, frizzy and dull".



The backlash started on Friday when a Clicks advert which described different types of hair started trending. In the advert were pictures of four women: two black and two white.

The advert described the two black women's hair as, "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while the white women's hair was labelled as "fine and flat hair" and "normal hair".

The Clicks Group has since taken down the images and issued an apology.



"We acted swiftly and immediately removed the offending images, which were provided by a supplier as part of their marketing campaign,” Clicks' chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said.

We have made a mistake and sincerely apologise for letting you down. We recognise we have a role to play in creating a more diverse and inclusive S.A, starting with our website content. We know we need to do better, and commit to ensuring our content better reflects this value. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020

"As a brand, we recognise that we have a responsibility to use whatever influence we have to remove implicit and explicit prejudice from society, the workplace and our advertising."

TRESemmé South Africa, the brand which was being advertised, has also issued an apology, saying the images do not support the brand’s values.

“The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong,” the statement on the company’s website said.

“We are looking into how this happened and why it wasn’t picked up, and we will take all necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

In response to the advert, #clicksmustfall has been trending on social media and women have been posting images of their natural hair, celebrating its beauty.

@Clicks_SA My hair is NOT dull, frizzy and damaged!!!, My hair is BEAUTIFUL ????? #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/9IqCI3mA0b — Sebenzile (@Sebenzi47745801) September 5, 2020

Lemme flex my dry and damaged say hair. ?? #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/SnQcV1KC3p — most underrated african youtuber (@axtbixsa) September 5, 2020

#clicksmustfall It took so long for us to celebrate our crowns ?? pic.twitter.com/VEf2kobnvE — Keitumetse Mngadi (@KeitumetseMngad) September 5, 2020

Hair that defies gravity mntase!!!! Straight hair could never #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/xgxx9CHuGY — Mamohato Palesa Lebona (@MmaBasotho7) September 4, 2020

I can’t believe that big companies like Clicks (a beauty store) do not think Black is beautiful, let alone black hair!! I wear my crown ?? with pride

Black hair must rise #RacismMustFall #clicks #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/232CSNMKZU — Lerato Phakathi (@lolacele) September 4, 2020

My hair is not dry, frizzy, dull or damaged... it is normal, beautiful and defines my being. AFRICAN ! #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/anUIE4qsnu — Phumeza Mdabe (@PhumezaMdabe) September 4, 2020