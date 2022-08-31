1h ago

add bookmark

Women's Month comes to an end with yet another rape, murder trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans and Nonku Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man is on trial for rape and murder.
A man is on trial for rape and murder.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander
  • A Wellington stepfather is accused of raping and murdering his stepdaughter.
  • The teen was strangled in the weeks leading up to her 18th birthday. 
  • The man pleaded not guilty to murder. 

The rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl marked the end of South Africa's Women's Month, when the trial of the teen's stepfather started in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. 

Yonela Kopano, from Wellington, was murdered in her family's shack on Swartberg Street on 10 November 2020, two weeks before she turned 18. Her cellphone was also stolen.

Yonela's stepfather, Xolelani Mjada, was subsequently arrested on housebreaking, robbery, rape and murder charges.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. 

He did not dispute most of the admissions put to him by his advocate, Office Mtini, regarding the early processing of the case, such as the photographs taken at the scene. 

READ | Murdered teacher feared her boyfriend would kill her if she left him

After Yonela was found dead, her body was in the shack, while people waited for the ambulance and detectives to arrive. She was then taken and kept in a mortuary until the postmortem was conducted. 

But, from that point on, Mjada disagreed.

The prosecutor, Bonginkosi Maki, called his first witness.

Warrant Officer Alex Heradine testified that he and his colleague responded to a call for help at a possible "22 Bravo" - police code for a possible murder - and they arrived to a crowd gathered outside the shack.

"I saw a girl lying on the ground," he testified. "She was lying on her back, just in front of the bed. I saw that she was not breathing. Her chest was not going up and down. She was lifeless."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He went out, past Yonela's mom, Phumeza, who was standing at the shack door.

He closed the door and called for an ambulance. 

Under cross-examination by Mtini, he said there was glass on the inside and outside of the shack's window. He conceded that he had not noticed a lone shoe near the glass.

He secured the perimeter of the scene for evidence collection.  

The trial continues. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
71% - 733 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
7% - 67 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
22% - 226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,722.02
-0.1%
Silver
18.15
-1.6%
Palladium
2,073.50
-0.9%
Platinum
851.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
99.31
-5.8%
Top 40
60,929
-0.6%
All Share
67,450
-0.7%
Resource 10
60,431
-0.7%
Industrial 25
83,728
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,928
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo