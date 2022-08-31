Women's Month comes to an end with yet another rape, murder trial

A Wellington stepfather is accused of raping and murdering his stepdaughter.

The teen was strangled in the weeks leading up to her 18th birthday.

The man pleaded not guilty to murder.

The rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl marked the end of South Africa's Women's Month, when the trial of the teen's stepfather started in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Yonela Kopano, from Wellington, was murdered in her family's shack on Swartberg Street on 10 November 2020, two weeks before she turned 18. Her cellphone was also stolen.

Yonela's stepfather, Xolelani Mjada, was subsequently arrested on housebreaking, robbery, rape and murder charges.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He did not dispute most of the admissions put to him by his advocate, Office Mtini, regarding the early processing of the case, such as the photographs taken at the scene.

READ | Murdered teacher feared her boyfriend would kill her if she left him

After Yonela was found dead, her body was in the shack, while people waited for the ambulance and detectives to arrive. She was then taken and kept in a mortuary until the postmortem was conducted.

But, from that point on, Mjada disagreed.

The prosecutor, Bonginkosi Maki, called his first witness.

Warrant Officer Alex Heradine testified that he and his colleague responded to a call for help at a possible "22 Bravo" - police code for a possible murder - and they arrived to a crowd gathered outside the shack.

"I saw a girl lying on the ground," he testified. "She was lying on her back, just in front of the bed. I saw that she was not breathing. Her chest was not going up and down. She was lifeless."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He went out, past Yonela's mom, Phumeza, who was standing at the shack door.

He closed the door and called for an ambulance.

Under cross-examination by Mtini, he said there was glass on the inside and outside of the shack's window. He conceded that he had not noticed a lone shoe near the glass.

He secured the perimeter of the scene for evidence collection.

The trial continues.