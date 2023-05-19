55m ago

Woolworths call for immediate recall of 'May 27' batch of chicken viennas in SA, Botswana

Cebelihle Bhengu
Woolworths is recalling Woolworths Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with the sell by date 27 May 2023 with immediate effect (Supplied by Woolworths)
Woolworths is calling on customers who purchased the company's smoked chicken viennas, cocktail chicken viennas, and Halaal smoked chicken viennas - marked with a sell-by date of 27 May - to return them for a full refund. 

The upmarket retailer said it was recalling these batches in both South Africa and Botswana with immediate effect after detecting a cross-contamination fault of milk protein between the chicken viennas and chicken and cheese viennas.

The company said it recalled the product to prevent possible adverse reactions among consumers with cow's milk allergies. 

Woolworths reiterated its commitment to producing and selling high-quality food products.

The company said: "Woolworths prides itself on exceptionally high standards, and we go to great lengths, with very strict protocols within a rigorous food safety management process, to ensure all food we produce, package and sell is the quality our customers expect. Food safety is critically important to us, and the well-being of our customers is our first priority."

