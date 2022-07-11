8m ago

add bookmark

Work on River Club development in willful contempt of court order, say protesters

accreditation
Tania Broughton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and Observatory Civic Association picketed outside the site where constructions is underway on the River Club Development on Monday. Photo supplied by Tauriq Jenkins, spokesperson for the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council.
Members of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and Observatory Civic Association picketed outside the site where constructions is underway on the River Club Development on Monday. Photo supplied by Tauriq Jenkins, spokesperson for the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council.
Supplied
  • Members of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and Observatory Civic Association are headed back to court to stop the River Club development.
  • In March, the Western Cape High Court interdicted the developers after finding there had been no meaningful consultation with all affected parties.
  • But the developers are appealing the interdict ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal. They claim this automatically suspends the High Court's interdict.

Members of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and Observatory Civic Association are headed back to court this week.   

They are accusing the developers of the River Club Development of willful contempt of a court order which interdicted work on the site, pending a judicial review on the approvals given to the R4.5 billion development.     

In March, Western Cape High Court Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath granted the interim interdict after finding there had been no meaningful consultation for the project with all the affected people.                      

She said the fundamental right to culture and heritage of indigenous groups was under threat because they had not been properly consulted.

A "large-scale urban campus", which would include the regional headquarters for Amazon, is being developed on the site where the Liesbeek and Black rivers join.

The site, bought by the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) for R12 million, is part of a broader area known as the Two Rivers Urban Park.

On Friday, the association and council said it had served papers against the LLPT's trustees, provincial and local government and Western Cape First Nations Collective.

They said the developers announced in June they would resume working on the site.     

The case is set down for Tuesday.

ALSO READ | OPINION: River Club development: LLPT cannot buy the truth even though they continue to try

According to the applicants, the area was the dominion of the Gorinhaiqua, and was the only undeveloped remnant of the grazing lands used in the summer by the Khoekhoe for their cattle.

They said the site hosted "significant ceremonies and gatherings" and was a "holder of memory".

The developers said they have lodged an appeal against Goliath's ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which they believed suspended the interdict. 

But in court papers, the applicants argued the developers' rationale for disregarding the March interdict was not plausible.

Their lawyers said: "The section of the Superior Courts Act on which they rely only applies to final orders, not interim interdicts. It expressly states that interim orders are not appealable."  

They added this issue had already been ventilated, and rejected by the High Court when the developers applied for leave to appeal.

The applicants now want the court to clarify the interim interdict and judgment precludes the developers from working on the site. They also want an order preventing them from continuing with work.

In the founding affidavit, Leslie London, the association's chairperson, said since Goliath's ruling, they had filed 17 affidavits from representatives of the communities opposed to the development who were never consulted.

In the developer's subsequent application to the Supreme Court of Appeal, it complained if it was not able to continue work, it would not be able to complete the development by November.  

ALSO READ | Work on River Club continues despite court order halting R6bn redevelopment

The handover to the tenant is scheduled for 2023 and could "result in the termination of the development agreement and crippling financial liabilities and losses in excess of R386 million".

London said they were advised by the developers in June they would continue with work and construction, on the basis the interdict was suspended by the SCA application.

In a statement on Monday, the developers denied acting unlawfully.

They said continuing work would enable 380 workers to return to site and earn an income again.

"The LLPT has had one working day to consider this application. For the reasons that will be set out in its opposing papers, it will be asking the court to dismiss the application.

 "The legal advice provided to LLPT is that the judgment and orders by Judge Goliath are final in effect, and hence suspended, pending the final determination of LLPT's application in the SCA. 

 "The LLPT categorically denies the accusation that it is in contempt of court as there is no basis for this allegation. It will now be for the Western Cape High Court to decide on the matter."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
23% - 1078 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
52% - 2423 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
24% - 1115 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,734.17
-0.5%
Silver
19.12
-1.0%
Palladium
2,154.00
-1.4%
Platinum
872.50
-3.0%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
61,008
-1.8%
All Share
67,227
-1.6%
Resource 10
62,565
-3.6%
Industrial 25
82,724
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,694
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo