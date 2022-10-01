Work starts on Monday, says new Johannesburg Mayor Sello Dada Morero

Sello Dada Morero was sworn in as City of Johannesburg mayor on Saturday morning.

This came after a motion of no confidence was passed in Mpho Phalatse on Friday.

Morero said the ANC would engage with all parties within the multiparty government for the sake of stability in the City.

Sello Dada Morero was sworn in as the City of Johannesburg's new mayor on Saturday morning after a chaotic Friday saw him nominated uncontested for the position.

This was after a motion of no confidence in former mayor Mpho Phalatse was passed on Friday and a back and forth between members of the DA-led coalition and newly elected speaker Colleen Makhubele.

In his speech on Saturday, Morero said work in the City would start on Monday. He said his goals were twofold – to boost the City coffers and to mitigate the energy crisis.

Morero is the fifth Johannesburg mayor in 18 months. Geoff Makhubo died of Covid-19 in 2021; Jolidee Matongo died in a car crash a few months later; and Mpho Moerane also died after a car accident a few months after that. Phalatse replaced Moerane.

When asked about the stability of the council and concerns that service delivery could fall by the wayside amid the political shifting, Morero said stability was possible within the multiparty government.

News24 Alex Patrick

He said he would be talking to all members of the government, including the DA, despite them accusing the ANC of wanting to plunder City coffers.

"We will be engaging with all parties, including the DA, by the way, because we believe all parties here do have a vested interest in the city."

Morero said their plans to mitigate the energy crisis and other issues were made in 2016 and were still relevant today. He said the plans would be implemented.

On Friday evening, DA leader John Steenhuisen lambasted the ANC, saying the motion of no confidence and the vote for Morero were unlawful and would not stand in court.

He said:

After months of efforts to destabilise coalitions across the country, today the ANC succeeded in seizing control of Johannesburg.

Morero disagreed.

"The attitude of the DA suggests when a coalition is formed, which is not about them and when they are not leading, it's corrupt.

"The DA must be told that there are a number of issues that we will be raising in the coming weeks. The holier-than-thou party is not as good as you may think. There are still outstanding issues [with them] from years back."

He said these would be addressed soon.The council room was used to accommodate the many well-wishers of the popular councillor.

Notably in attendance was Soweto Parliament member Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, as well as members of the ADCP, ATM and UIM, who were axed for voting in a motion of no confidence in former DA speaker Vasco da Gama.