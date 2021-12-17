43m ago

Work to restore water in large parts of Durban hits another delay

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Work to restore water supply to large parts of Durban has hit yet another snag.
Work to restore water supply to large parts of Durban has hit yet another snag.
  • Bulk water entities Umgeni Water and eThekwini Water and Sanitation have apologised for the prolonged Durban water crisis.
  • The water authorities announced on Friday that work to restore water has experienced delays.
  • More than 50 areas in Durban have been without water since 11 November due to a pump failure at the Inanda Dam.

Work to restore water supply to large parts of Durban following  a pump failure at the Inanda Dam more than a month ago, has hit yet another snag resulting in further delays. 

More than 50 areas across Durban have had interrupted water supply since an emergency shaft pump that conveys raw water from the dam to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works failed on 11 November. 

Bulk water supplier Umgeni Water previously said it had hired an external contractor who was busy repairing the pump.

The pump was located about 200m below surface, according to Umgeni, and the contractor would have to disassemble, refurbish and reinstall it.

While it had been widely reported the shaft pump could be fully functional by 15 December 2021, Umgeni announced further delays on Friday. 

In a statement, the entity said: "The reality is that some major components of the work have yet to be completed, including condition monitoring to ensure resilience of this vital instrument." 

Umgeni has now promised the faulty pump will be functional by Sunday.  

"Effective functioning of this shaft pump will enable the conveyance of required volumes of raw water to Durban Heights WW for treatment and supply to eThekwini Water and Sanitation, thereby ending the deficit of 50 megalitres at this plant."

Umgeni and eThekwini Water and Sanitation have issued a public apology. 

"Umgeni Water apologises profusely and undertakes to give impetus to completion of two relief projects, commissioning of Shaft Pump 1 and repairs to Aqueduct 4," said Umgeni in the joint statement.  

The water entity said an emergency meeting was convened in response to increasing frustration and concern over protracted water shortages in Durban. 

"It has to be pointed out at the outset that some snags were encountered in commissioning which meant a long and arduous search had to be conducted for the fault that prevented abstraction and transfer of water. 

"This involved disassembling of the shaft pump and, after diagnoses and repair, assembling of it again. It is a race against time to comply with switch-on day of 19th December 2019," it added.

Umgeni said partners at the crisis meeting were unanimous there would be no further delays or disappointment for consumers as the last crucial hours approached for the switch-on of the shaft pump.

It added a decision had been taken that nothing would be left to chance. 

"In this regard, therefore, there is some promising news for consumers: work on Aqueduct 4 is due for completion by 19th December 2021." 

