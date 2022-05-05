1h ago

add bookmark

Worker allegedly raped during Soweto mall robbery

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A group of robbers attacked staff at the Mr Price store at Diepkloof Square.
A group of robbers attacked staff at the Mr Price store at Diepkloof Square.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • At least 16 suspects robbed a Mr Price store at Diepkloof Square in Soweto.
  • A staff member was allegedly raped in the changing rooms during the robbery. 
  • No arrests have been made. 

A Mr Price store at Diepkloof Square in Soweto has been robbed and an employee allegedly raped.  

According to eyewitnesses, who spoke to News24 at the scene, several suspects robbed the store and fled in two vehicles on Thursday morning.  

One staff member said the woman, who was allegedly raped, started working at the store two days ago.  

She added the woman was found by one of the robbers in the changing rooms and allegedly raped. 

Police spokesperson Phephi Matlou confirmed the incident.

READ | Eastern Cape teacher, 50, shot execution-style in front of her four children

Matlou said the police received a call at 11:00, adding: "Plus minus 16 men walked into the Mr Price at Diepkloof Square and six of them were armed.    

"One of the female workers was [allegedly] raped and the suspects opened the safe in the store, making off with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones."

A staff member told News24 she was traumatised after the robbers pressed a gun against her waist.

An eyewitness said: 

There were over eight men that came in. Another guy, who was wearing an Uzzi shirt, was outside checking the area for anything that may be a threat to them. None of the men was wearing masks.

Diepkloof police and paramedics arrived on the scene and one person was taken out on a stretcher.

Matlou said investigations were ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9805 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4222 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.92
-3.1%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-2.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.2%
Gold
1,889.57
+0.4%
Silver
22.82
-0.8%
Palladium
2,223.50
-1.6%
Platinum
982.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
110.14
+4.7%
Top 40
63,267
-0.5%
All Share
70,084
-0.4%
Resource 10
75,406
-0.4%
Industrial 25
76,949
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,784
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo