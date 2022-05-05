Worker allegedly raped during Soweto mall robbery

At least 16 suspects robbed a Mr Price store at Diepkloof Square in Soweto.

A staff member was allegedly raped in the changing rooms during the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

A Mr Price store at Diepkloof Square in Soweto has been robbed and an employee allegedly raped.

According to eyewitnesses, who spoke to News24 at the scene, several suspects robbed the store and fled in two vehicles on Thursday morning.

One staff member said the woman, who was allegedly raped, started working at the store two days ago.

She added the woman was found by one of the robbers in the changing rooms and allegedly raped.

Police spokesperson Phephi Matlou confirmed the incident.

Matlou said the police received a call at 11:00, adding: "Plus minus 16 men walked into the Mr Price at Diepkloof Square and six of them were armed.

"One of the female workers was [allegedly] raped and the suspects opened the safe in the store, making off with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones."

A staff member told News24 she was traumatised after the robbers pressed a gun against her waist.

An eyewitness said:

There were over eight men that came in. Another guy, who was wearing an Uzzi shirt, was outside checking the area for anything that may be a threat to them. None of the men was wearing masks.

Diepkloof police and paramedics arrived on the scene and one person was taken out on a stretcher.

Matlou said investigations were ongoing and no arrests have been made.

