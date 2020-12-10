19m ago

add bookmark

Workers, community members protest against KwaSizabantu Mission after 20 workers fired

Azarrah Karrim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Workers and community members have embarked on a strike against KwaSizabantu Mission.
Workers and community members have embarked on a strike against KwaSizabantu Mission.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Workers at Emseni Farming – a business owned by the leaders of the controversial KwaSizabantu Mission – have embarked on a strike, supported by community members.
  • The strike follows the dismissal of around 20 workers at the mission after they downed tools and questioned their pay.
  • One worker said he was accused of being an "informer" and was told to "go home".

Disgruntled workers at the controversial KwaSizabantu Mission, supported by dozens of members of the community of KwaMxhosa and surrounds, have embarked on a strike against the mission over the alleged unfair dismissal of around 20 Emseni Farming workers last month.

Last month, the workers at Emseni Farming – a business owned by the leaders of KwaSizabantu Mission – downed tools and questioned their salaries. It's alleged that they have since been dismissed.

READ | KwaSizabantu Mission workers down tools in demand of better pay



"Three weeks back, [the mission] fired 24 workers, suspended five and gave all workers a final warning," one community member, who wished to remain anonymous, told News24.

"They are trying to threaten them, [saying] they are gossiping about the mission outside and they are even telling [the] media about things happening inside the mission," he added.

"All roads are blocked here on the R74."

The community member said they were there to support Emseni Farming workers because of the conduct of the mission, who was believed to have betrayed workers, following a boycott of KwaSizabantu Mission products.

ALSO READ | Intimidation claims as KwaSizabantu strike is cancelled, security tries to grab journalist's phone

Emseni Farming supplies fruit and vegetables to popular retailers in South Africa. However, following News24's exposé on allegations of abuse, cultism and financial crimes at the mission, retailers suspended their business there.

"After Shoprite and Checkers [and other retailers] came back to buy products from the mission, they started to chase away workers who previously protected [the mission] when they were suffering.

"But after they got what they wanted, they started to chase them away," he said.

Workers and community members striking against KSB
Workers and community members on strike against KwaSizabantu Mission.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

One of the workers who was fired a month ago, Vuyisile Mzuzi, explained that he was dismissed after the mission accused him of "informing" the media about what was happening at the mission – a claim he denied.

'They said I'm an informer'

"They took my phone, they checked the numbers and they said that I'm an informer of News24. I told them I am not an informer. They went through my phone, they checked the videos. They said I had the wrong pictures and I must go home," Mzuzi said.

He added he did not know how to approach the labour department for help.

Mzuzi has not spoken to News24 before.

"I don't have a job now. I'm staying at home," Mzuzi said.

"That job was helping to do many things but now I'm suffering. I don't know what to do," he added.

ALSO READ | KwaSizabantu Mission: 'Working for God' but put through hell - ex-workers cry foul

Another worker, who attended the protest on Thursday, but who wished to remain anonymous, said she received a final written warning after the strike last month.

"I have a 12-month warning – it's a final warning – but most of us are already dismissed," she told News24, adding that it was simply because workers had asked for a better salary.

"We have done nothing wrong. We are just [looking] for the trust and waiting for that," she added.

KwaSizabantu Mission has not replied to News24's questions.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they would respond to News24's request for comment.

The comment will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwasizabantu missiondurbankwazulu-natalprotests
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 1635 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1445 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
19.93
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.17
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.17)
Gold
1839.80
(+0.34)
Silver
23.90
(+0.28)
Platinum
1002.01
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
48.96
(+0.04)
Palladium
2281.00
(+1.50)
All Share
59205.37
(-0.15)
Top 40
54227.75
(-0.22)
Financial 15
11743.59
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
79291.88
(+0.08)
Resource 10
56445.92
(-0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo