Workers make grisly discovery of five bodies in Eastern Cape plantation

The bodies of five men were discovered by workers at a plantation in the Eastern Cape last week.

The bodies were found piled up on top of each other, covered in bruises and blood.



Four of the victims' hands were tied behind their backs.

The bodies of five men were discovered at a plantation in Willowvale's Bhulwini Forest in the Eastern Cape last Wednesday in an incident believed to be linked to a spate of house break-ins in a local village.



Workers reporting for duty at the plantation last Wednesday shortly after 07:30 made the gruesome discovery.

The badly beaten bodies were covered in bruises and wounds to the upper body, while four of the victims had their hands tied behind their backs.

The police only released details of the crime this week and remained mum as to the reason.

A relative of four of the men said their families were devastated after receiving word of their brutal deaths.

Nomazizi Mnukwa revealed the identities of the four to News24. They were cousins Xolile Makuleni, 41, Sanelisiwe Magusha, 25, Xola Makuleni and Simenkosini Makuleni.

She added that the four were accused of terrorising communities in the area.

Mnukwa said the killings have left the Makuleni and Magusha families in pain.



According to Mnukwa, her cousins were allegedly captured and bludgeoned to death at Madluntsha Village in the Mboya Locality before their bodies were dumped in the forest.

Mnukwa said a mob had called a senior member of the Makuleni family, who is also the father of two of the murdered men. They informed him of their capture and summoned him to the scene.

She said:

Tata is 74 and sufferers from asthma. When they called him, he struggled to rise from his bed and asked the mob to call the police to fetch the suspects. But they resolved to kill them.

Mnukwa added:

No woman gives birth to a baby with an intention to raise them to be a criminal. This is so unfair. Even if they committed the crimes, they did not deserve to be killed.

She said she believed drug addiction was the driving force behind the men's alleged reign of terror in the community.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted to the incident. He said on arrival they found the bodies piled up on top of each other with blood on their faces.

Kinana added that rope was used to tie four of the victims' hands behind their backs.

He said no weapons were found at the scene and the deceased were later identified by relatives.

Police are investigating five counts of murder.

Kinana said the motive for the killings is unknown and the police investigation continues.

"The SAPS is calling on anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killings to please contact the Willowvale police station or ... the ... Crime Stop number 08600 10111," he said.

When asked why the police took a week to inform the public of the murders, Kinana said the reason for the delay was a "police matter".

Mnukwa said the victims will be buried next week Saturday.