'Working in hospital during power outages is like playing Russian roulette with our patients'

Gauteng DA spokesperson on health Jack Bloom says the health sector is ill-equipped to deal with power outages.

He adds some hospitals run out of diesel during rotational load shedding.

Bloom says hospitals must be exempted from load shedding by local municipalities.

Gauteng DA spokesperson on health Jack Bloom says he is concerned about the safety of patients at government hospitals amid continued load shedding and power outages in parts of the province.

On Tuesday, Bloom said patients and staff at the Far East Rand Hospital were left in the dark on Sunday after backup generators ran out of diesel.

Its generators kicked in on Saturday after the area experienced unexpected power outages due to a fault at the local power station.

Hours later, they were left in the dark after the generator ran out of diesel between 09:00 and 11:00 on Sunday, he added.

Hospitals should be exempted from load shedding and must have working generators with sufficient diesel in case of power outages caused by rampant cable theft, Bloom said.

"Nurses do their best to see patients in the dark or outside, but their equipment does not work without electricity.

He added:

There is no excuse for running out of diesel and proper management is needed to ensure it is always available. But the sad reality is that batteries and generators were not designed to cope with frequent load shedding, so the lives of patients are endangered when this occurs.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba told News24 power was restored on Monday morning at the hospital, adding while public health facilities have generators reserved for emergencies, they could not be relied on to provide long-term relief.

"When load shedding hits for a couple of hours, we can survive because that is what those generators are there for, but you can't have a situation where you don't have electricity from Saturday until Monday. Even if you have the best generators, what happens when one of them breaks down?"

He said there were ongoing talks between the department and municipalities to exempt government health facilities from load shedding to ensure a continuous electricity supply.

READ | Why we have Stage 6 load shedding, and why we should expect load shedding till August

"We need to have security of supply of electricity because hospitals are critical centres of service and that is why the MEC made the call long ago that these should be exempted from service interruptions."

Bloom said the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital told him working during power outages was like "playing Russian roulette with our patients".

He added cable theft affected operations at government health facilities.

However, Modiba said it was unfair to blame disruptions caused by cable theft on the department.

"There is an expectation that we must also answer for other agencies in terms of the services they ought to be providing to everyone, including ourselves. What we do know is that indeed, when we have these service interruptions, they do impact on us," he added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.