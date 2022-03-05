Worshippers held at gunpoint during robbery at Mpumalanga mosque

A massive manhunt has been launched for a group of armed robbers who held Muslim worshippers at gunpoint in Mpumalanga.

The gang robbed worshippers of their belongings during the Friday prayer service.

Residents have been warned to be on the lookout for people attempting to sell stolen property.

A group of 15 heavily armed robbers held worshippers at gunpoint while robbing them of their belongings at a mosque in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, on Friday.



Police said the occupants of a white Toyota Quantum stormed into the mosque at around 13:20 during Friday prayers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the gang then held approximately 20 worshippers at gunpoint, robbing them of their personal belongings, including cellphones.

"These rude suspects also took a car, a Toyota Corolla with registration number JRH 078 MP, belonging to one of the worshippers, before they fled the scene with the stolen items," added Mohlala.

The victims reported the incident to the Kabokweni police, and a case of business robbery was opened.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the robbery, saying a massive search had been launched for the gang.

Manamela called on residents to be on the lookout for people trying to sell the stolen goods.

"The only way to shut down the market for criminals is to stop buying stolen goods. Therefore, the public should come on board for this one," Manamela added.

Police have urged anyone with information on the robbers' whereabouts to call Detective Lieutenant Colonel Zenzo Banda on 082 373 9062 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.