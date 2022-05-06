'Worst day ever' - family devastated as Cape Town biker's body is found

Missing Cape Town biker Wonder Hleza has been found dead.

Police said his body was discovered on the Du Toitskloof Pass in Paarl.

The Hleza family said they were "beside themselves".

The Cape Town biker who went missing more than a week ago was found dead on the Du Toitskloof Pass in Paarl on Thursday.

Wonder Hleza, 49, went missing last Tuesday after he had gone to Worcester to renew his licence, thinking the queues would be shorter.

According to the family at the time, Hleza was last seen on CCTV footage in Durbanville but he never made it home.

READ | 'It doesn't make sense' - family puzzled as they track missing Cape Town motorcyclist's movements

"We checked CCTV footage in the area and saw that he definitely did drive past Riebeek Kasteel and then he ended up in the Durbanville area. So, he was in the area, but never made it home," said family spokesperson Sonnyboy Msiza said at the time.

Speaking to News24 hours after the family rushed to the scene where his body was found, Hleza's brother, Mandla Hleza, said the family was "beside themselves".

Mandla added:

This is the worst day ever. This we did not prepare for. We had faith that he would still come back home. We are not doing well right now.

According to him, the family was notified of the discovery via a WhatsApp voice note.

"What also hurts is that police did not let us know. We were notified by a bike friend of the body being discovered with the bike.

"His [Hleza's] wife and I rushed immediately to the scene where we discovered the police at the scene. They then told us we can't come near the scene, so we waited and waited and then left," a heartbroken Mandla said.

The family is set to view the body on Friday.

On Thursday morning, Olwethu Hleza told News24 she was unable to speak as she was on her way to view footage at the mall where her husband was last seen.

Mandla said Olwethu and her five children were in disbelief "their Wonder was taken from them in a blink of an eye."

"Our minds are all over the place. We don't know what happened. We recently hired a private investigator to help search for my brother, we will know later what he found, hopefully, that will bring us some closure."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Hleza's body was found by a police search and rescue team on Du Toitskloof Pass on Thursday.

Van Wyk added:

An inquest docket was opened for investigation purpose.

The family said they were in desperate need of answers surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Hleza was a well-known businessman and headed up a company that transports motorcycles across the country. He had been a biker for more than 12 years.

"We have yet to inform all our family of this devastating news. Most of our family are in Mpumalanga and will be making their way down to Cape Town when funeral arrangements are announced," said Mandla.

The family expressed their deep gratitude to the thousands of people who showed up to search for Hleza.

"Oh, man! My brother will be missed. What a life gone too soon," said an emotional Mandla.





