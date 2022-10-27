1h ago

add bookmark

'Worst form of backstabbing': Eastern Cape education dept owes retired teachers, ex-employees R8.8m

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade
Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade
PHOTO: Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images/Die Burger
  • The Eastern Cape education department owes a group of retired teachers and former employees R8.8 million collectively.
  • The money is for leave gratuity, and some former staffers were supposed to be paid in 2017 already.
  • Teacher union Naptosa says some retired teachers died while waiting for payments. 

The Eastern Cape education department has been accused of backstabbing former employees after it failed to pay leave gratuity to the tune of R8.8 million to 1 279 of them collectively.

Of that number, 108 are retired teachers, Eastern Cape education department MEC Fundile Gade revealed in the provincial legislature recently in response to questions from DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren. The rest are former employees who left the department for various reasons.

READ R38.5m spent on Bhisho government complex and plot still vacant

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said the failure to pay the former employees was "tantamount to betrayal, considering that some of them dedicated their lives to the department".

The union added: "It is the worst form of backstabbing."

Naptosa's Eastern Cape CEO, Loyiso Mbinda, said the situation was uncalled for and a clear indication of department officials' incompetence and inefficiency.

The union has since called on the department to be put under administration.

Mbinda said: 

Naptosa is aware that some of these teachers retired as far back as 2017, and some have since died. As a result of this non-payment, some of the families of the deceased teachers are suffering.

"The department's enquiries section keeps on saying it is working on the matter and is making progress. This is a clear indication that the [department] deserves to be put under administration," Mbinda said. 

READ | 'Already strangled' businesses owed more than R2bn by Eastern Cape government departments

Van Vuuren added that it was unacceptable that some teachers who left the system a long time ago were still waiting to receive leave gratuity.

"These educators, who dedicated their lives to assisting our learners, have had their retirement crippled. 

He said:

At a time when they were looking forward to a joyous retirement, they are instead fighting with the department for funds they are entitled to.

Gade also revealed that some of the money was due to teachers who were appointed before 2003 and who were entitled to capped leave, determined at 36 days over three years, but had not taken accumulated leave days. Although capped leave was terminated in 2003, those who had accumulated leave days were entitled to encashment.

According to Gade, the 108 retired teachers will only be paid once the provincial treasury gives the department permission to process "BAS payments".

The DA said it was horrified that the department blamed operational issues for its ineptitude and incapacity.

"How difficult can it then be to source the necessary authorisations to have the payment processed within those three months?

"It seems that this department has run out of money and is now coming up with excuses to save face," Van Vuuren charged.

LIST | These are the govt departments and state organs owing the broke Amathole municipality R34m

The party accused the department of stalling so that it could pay retirees in the next financial year.

"This is absolutely outrageous," he added.

The Eastern Cape education department failed to respond to News24's questions. Its response will be added once received.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
danaptosaeastern cape education departmentport elizabetheastern capegqeberhagovernanceservice deliveryeducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
35% - 316 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
49% - 443 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
16% - 147 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.81
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.06
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,662.97
-0.1%
Silver
19.49
-0.5%
Palladium
1,976.00
+0.1%
Platinum
951.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
95.69
+2.3%
Top 40
60,566
0.0%
All Share
67,103
0.0%
Resource 10
63,688
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,777
0.0%
Financial 15
15,601
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
He's spent half of his young life fighting cancer – now he's a leukaemia warrior

3h ago

He's spent half of his young life fighting cancer – now he's a leukaemia warrior
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in...

26 Oct

Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in Gqeberha
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo