'Worst form of backstabbing': Eastern Cape education dept owes retired teachers, ex-employees R8.8m

The Eastern Cape education department owes a group of retired teachers and former employees R8.8 million collectively.

The money is for l eave gratuity, and some former staffers were supposed to be paid in 2017 already.

Teacher union Naptosa says some retired teachers died while waiting for payments.

The Eastern Cape education department has been accused of backstabbing former employees after it failed to pay leave gratuity to the tune of R8.8 million to 1 279 of them collectively.

Of that number, 108 are retired teachers, Eastern Cape education department MEC Fundile Gade revealed in the provincial legislature recently in response to questions from DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren. The rest are former employees who left the department for various reasons.

READ | R38.5m spent on Bhisho government complex and plot still vacant

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said the failure to pay the former employees was "tantamount to betrayal, considering that some of them dedicated their lives to the department".

The union added: "It is the worst form of backstabbing."

Naptosa's Eastern Cape CEO, Loyiso Mbinda, said the situation was uncalled for and a clear indication of department officials' incompetence and inefficiency.

The union has since called on the department to be put under administration.

Mbinda said:

Naptosa is aware that some of these teachers retired as far back as 2017, and some have since died. As a result of this non-payment, some of the families of the deceased teachers are suffering.

"The department's enquiries section keeps on saying it is working on the matter and is making progress. This is a clear indication that the [department] deserves to be put under administration," Mbinda said.



READ | 'Already strangled' businesses owed more than R2bn by Eastern Cape government departments

Van Vuuren added that it was unacceptable that some teachers who left the system a long time ago were still waiting to receive leave gratuity.

"These educators, who dedicated their lives to assisting our learners, have had their retirement crippled.

He said:

At a time when they were looking forward to a joyous retirement, they are instead fighting with the department for funds they are entitled to.

Gade also revealed that some of the money was due to teachers who were appointed before 2003 and who were entitled to capped leave, determined at 36 days over three years, but had not taken accumulated leave days. Although capped leave was terminated in 2003, those who had accumulated leave days were entitled to encashment.



According to Gade, the 108 retired teachers will only be paid once the provincial treasury gives the department permission to process "BAS payments".

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

The DA said it was horrified that the department blamed operational issues for its ineptitude and incapacity.



"How difficult can it then be to source the necessary authorisations to have the payment processed within those three months?



"It seems that this department has run out of money and is now coming up with excuses to save face," Van Vuuren charged.

LIST | These are the govt departments and state organs owing the broke Amathole municipality R34m

The party accused the department of stalling so that it could pay retirees in the next financial year.

"This is absolutely outrageous," he added.

The Eastern Cape education department failed to respond to News24's questions. Its response will be added once received.



