36m ago

add bookmark

Would-be robber who used toy gun shot dead by motorist in Johannesburg

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A robber with a toy gun was shot dead by a motorist.
A robber with a toy gun was shot dead by a motorist.
File

A man who brandished a toy gun and tried to rob a motorist stuck in traffic in Johannesburg, has been shot dead.

READ | Shooting of would-be hijacker by Porsche driver could be justified - report

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the victim - who was driving a Triton Mitsubishi bakkie at Stout Road next to the Faraday taxi rank - stopped at a traffic light when the man pointed the toy gun at him and demanded his cellphone. 

"The victim took out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect, who was later certified dead at the scene by the paramedics. Police found a firearm at the crime scene, suspected to have been used by the suspect," Masondo said. 

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, told News24 that the man used a toy gun.

"The motorist was stuck in heavy traffic and talking on his cellphone. The suspect then produced a toy gun and told the motorist to hand over the phone. The motorist then pulled out his own firearm and killed the suspect," Minnaar said. 

A case of armed robbery and an inquest docket have been opened for further investigation.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjmpdgautengcrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8860 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7261 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.87
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(-0.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.05)
Gold
1868.20
(-0.04)
Silver
25.79
(-0.07)
Platinum
1107.00
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
55.55
(+0.23)
Palladium
2371.00
(+0.43)
All Share
64411.19
(+0.47)
Top 40
59139.30
(+0.48)
Financial 15
11947.98
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
85956.87
(+0.39)
Resource 10
63750.39
(+1.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo