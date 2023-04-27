32m ago

Wounded robber nabbed seeking medical help – after being shot by his intended victim

Ntwaagae Seleka
The victim was about to deposit money into a bank when the robber attacked him.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

A wounded robber was arrested in Limpopo while receiving medical attention.

The man, 33, was wounded after a person he attempted to rob shot at him at a close range. 

The victim was about to deposit money into a bank when the robber attacked him at Makhado Crossing Mall, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the victim had parked his motor vehicle in a parking bay, intending to deposit money at the bank at the mall.

"The suspect approached and pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded the money in his possession. The suspect managed to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and subsequently went to the [victim's] motor vehicle to search for more money.

"During the search of the motor vehicle, the victim took out his own licensed firearm and shot the suspect in the upper body at close range. An exchange of fire ensued," said Ledwaba.

"During the shootout, a car was shot at, damaging the rear windscreen and front window. The victim was not shot," added Ledwaba.

The suspect suffered severe gunshot wounds. He was bleeding heavily and fled the scene in a white BMW.

“An armed robbery case was opened at Makhado police station. Investigations commenced immediately," said Ledwaba.

"The team followed up on information about a wounded person at Bungeni Health Centre who was seeking medical assistance. The suspect was placed under arrest,” Ledwaba said.

The 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court, facing armed robbery charges after his discharge from hospital.


