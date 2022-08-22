32m ago

Wounded SA Medical Association chairperson drives himself to hospital after stabbing

Alex Mitchley
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, was attacked and stabbed on Saturday afternoon.
The chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, was attacked and stabbed on Saturday afternoon and had to drive himself to a hospital.

According to a SAMA statement, Mzukwa was attacked while he was on his way home to Durban from King Shaka International Airport after attending a SAMA board meeting.

"He sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest. He was discovered by Metro Police and assisted to reach the emergency department at a nearby hospital," the SAMA statement added.

"He is currently stable and recovering at an intensive care unit."

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited Dr Mzukwa in hospital.

"I was very heartened to find him on his recovery bed and commended him for his heroic action of driving himself while bleeding and in pain to the nearest hospital to save his life because had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated," Dhlomo said.

"We would also like to thank the emergency medical services, nursing staff and police for their swift response."


