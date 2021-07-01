1h ago

add bookmark

WRAP | Public Protector fails in ConCourt bid to uphold her report on CR17 donations

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Public Protector's bid to uphold her report on the Bosasa donation to the CR17 campaign.
  • The apex court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mislead Parliament, nor did he personally benefit from the donation.
  • Instead, the court found that the Public Protector changed the ethics code to suit her findings and made findings without supporting evidence.

From changing the executive ethics code, not having authority to investigate certain issues, to making findings without supporting evidence. These were some of the findings by the Constitutional Court in its dismissal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid to uphold her report on the Bosasa donation to the CR17 ANC election campaign.

Handing down judgment on Thursday, the apex court found several inaccuracies in Mkhwebane's report on the R500 000 donation by former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 campaign to become ANC president.

READ | FIRST TAKE: ConCourt clears cloud over Cyril Ramaphosa’s head - but more accountability is needed

The report followed complaints received about a question posed by then-DA leader Mmusi Maimane to Ramaphosa in Parliament in 2018.

Maimane asked the president about money his son received from Bosasa, now called Africa Global Operations. Ramaphosa confirmed the payment for services rendered by his son but soon after wrote to Parliament to correct this, stating his campaign had received the R500 000 donation.

Maimane and the EFF's Floyd Shivambu sent written complaints to the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane subsequently found that:

- Ramaphosa had willfully misled Parliament.

- He had personally benefitted from the donation.

- He failed to disclose the donation, which was in breach of the Executive Ethics Code.

- The donation constituted money laundering.

These issues were challenged in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which set the report aside. The Public Protector then appealed to the apex court.

Misled Parliament

In the majority judgment penned by Justice Chris Jafta, the Constitutional Court found that Ramaphosa did not willfully mislead Parliament about the donation. It also found that Mkhwebane had changed the ethics code to suit her finding.

Jafta said:

The Public Protector effectively changed the code to include deliberate or inadvertent misleading as to cover a situation where wilfulness was not established.

"The Public Protector was wrong to change the code. She could not have conceivably thought that wilfully could mean inadvertently. These words are mutually exclusive. What she did went beyond the parameters of interpretation, but the finding itself is framed in terms that are concerning."

READ | 'Vindicated in every respect' - Ramaphosa lawyer, CR17 campaign manager welcome ConCourt judgment

Jafta added that Ramaphosa could not have inadvertently and deliberately misled Parliament because these two words cannot apply simultaneously.

He said:

Therefore, the Public Protector was wrong on the facts and the law with regards to the issue whether the president had wilfully misled Parliament and the High Court was right to set aside her finding.

Benefitted personally from donation

Mkhwebane had also found that Ramaphosa had improperly, and in violation of the provisions of the code, exposed himself to a situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private interests or used his position to enrich himself and his son through business with Bosasa.

Jafta said there was no evidence to support this finding. Instead, the available evidence showed it was a donation that could not be interpreted as meaning the president used his position to enrich himself or his son.

Furthermore, the apex court also upheld the High Court's finding that there was not a shred of evidence that Ramaphosa had anything to do with the operation of the CR17 bank account, and was not involved with the payments made.

"The Public Protector also found that the president as a presidential candidate of the ANC had received donations which benefitted him in his personal capacity, and that failure to disclose that constituted a breach of the code."

Jafta said:

Once more, the evidence showed that the president did not personally benefit from the donations made to the CR17 campaign. The Public Protector may have not believed it, but she did not reject such evidence.

More importantly, Jafta said, both these issues did not form part of any complaint received by Mkhwebane, and therefore she did not have the authority to investigate.

Money laundering

The Public Protector also made the finding of money laundering in relation to the donation, stating that it had passed through several intermediaries before going into the CR17 account.

"But the evidence placed before her dispelled all this. The donation passed through only one account and not several intermediaries," Jafta said.

The Constitutional Court also found that Mkhwebane was not empowered to investigate money laundering claims and that she had no authority, in law, to order the National Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate the allegation.

Disclosure of donations

While dismissing the entirety of the findings made by Mkhwebane, the apex court did not close the door on AmaBhugane's legal challenge regarding the ethics code and the disclosure of donations.

Jafta ordered that the issue be remitted to the High Court for adjudication. The High Court had previously concluded that the issue of disclosing donations was not before the court.

READ | Ramaphosa did not wilfully mislead Parliament about Bosasa's CR17 donation, ConCourt rules

Ramaphosa had previously fought and succeeded to have the CR17 records sealed.

Dissenting judgment

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who penned the minority judgment, found that Maimane's complaint to the Public Protector allowed Mkhwebane to investigate every aspect of the CR17 campaign.

He further found that donations to the campaign constituted a personal benefit to Ramaphosa and created a conflict between his private interests and his responsibilities as a member of Parliament and the then-deputy president of the country.

Mogoeng said the donations should be disclosed to the National Assembly as enshrined in the Constitution, the Members Act and the ethics code.

In the dissenting judgment, the Chief Justice also held that the emails which the president admitted were authentic revealed that he had deliberately represented a falsehood to the Public Protector about his involvement in the donations to the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa said he was not involved in the operation of the account, nor was he responsible for getting donations.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cr17ancbusisiwe mkhwebanecyril rama­phosapublic protectorpoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 1918 votes
Extreme
4% - 213 votes
Not enough
63% - 3671 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.05
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,780.63
+0.6%
Silver
26.20
+0.2%
Palladium
2,796.50
+0.5%
Platinum
1,094.00
+1.4%
Brent Crude
74.62
+0.5%
Top 40
60,385
+0.4%
All Share
66,505
+0.4%
Resource 10
64,149
+1.5%
Industrial 25
86,944
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,095
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

1h ago

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo