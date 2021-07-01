WRAP | Public Protector fails in ConCourt bid to uphold her report on CR17 donations

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Public Protector's bid to uphold her report on the Bosasa donation to the CR17 campaign.

The apex court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mislead Parliament, nor did he personally benefit from the donation.

Instead, the court found that the Public Protector changed the ethics code to suit her findings and made findings without supporting evidence.

From changing the executive ethics code, not having authority to investigate certain issues, to making findings without supporting evidence. These were some of the findings by the Constitutional Court in its dismissal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid to uphold her report on the Bosasa donation to the CR17 ANC election campaign.

Handing down judgment on Thursday, the apex court found several inaccuracies in Mkhwebane's report on the R500 000 donation by former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 campaign to become ANC president.

The report followed complaints received about a question posed by then-DA leader Mmusi Maimane to Ramaphosa in Parliament in 2018.

Maimane asked the president about money his son received from Bosasa, now called Africa Global Operations. Ramaphosa confirmed the payment for services rendered by his son but soon after wrote to Parliament to correct this, stating his campaign had received the R500 000 donation.

Maimane and the EFF's Floyd Shivambu sent written complaints to the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane subsequently found that:

- Ramaphosa had willfully misled Parliament. - He had personally benefitted from the donation. - He failed to disclose the donation, which was in breach of the Executive Ethics Code. - The donation constituted money laundering.

These issues were challenged in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which set the report aside. The Public Protector then appealed to the apex court.

Misled Parliament

In the majority judgment penned by Justice Chris Jafta, the Constitutional Court found that Ramaphosa did not willfully mislead Parliament about the donation. It also found that Mkhwebane had changed the ethics code to suit her finding.

Jafta said:

The Public Protector effectively changed the code to include deliberate or inadvertent misleading as to cover a situation where wilfulness was not established.

"The Public Protector was wrong to change the code. She could not have conceivably thought that wilfully could mean inadvertently. These words are mutually exclusive. What she did went beyond the parameters of interpretation, but the finding itself is framed in terms that are concerning."

Jafta added that Ramaphosa could not have inadvertently and deliberately misled Parliament because these two words cannot apply simultaneously.

He said:

Therefore, the Public Protector was wrong on the facts and the law with regards to the issue whether the president had wilfully misled Parliament and the High Court was right to set aside her finding.

Benefitted personally from donation

Mkhwebane had also found that Ramaphosa had improperly, and in violation of the provisions of the code, exposed himself to a situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private interests or used his position to enrich himself and his son through business with Bosasa.

Jafta said there was no evidence to support this finding. Instead, the available evidence showed it was a donation that could not be interpreted as meaning the president used his position to enrich himself or his son.

Furthermore, the apex court also upheld the High Court's finding that there was not a shred of evidence that Ramaphosa had anything to do with the operation of the CR17 bank account, and was not involved with the payments made.

"The Public Protector also found that the president as a presidential candidate of the ANC had received donations which benefitted him in his personal capacity, and that failure to disclose that constituted a breach of the code."

Jafta said:

Once more, the evidence showed that the president did not personally benefit from the donations made to the CR17 campaign. The Public Protector may have not believed it, but she did not reject such evidence.

More importantly, Jafta said, both these issues did not form part of any complaint received by Mkhwebane, and therefore she did not have the authority to investigate.

Money laundering

The Public Protector also made the finding of money laundering in relation to the donation, stating that it had passed through several intermediaries before going into the CR17 account.

"But the evidence placed before her dispelled all this. The donation passed through only one account and not several intermediaries," Jafta said.

The Constitutional Court also found that Mkhwebane was not empowered to investigate money laundering claims and that she had no authority, in law, to order the National Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate the allegation.

Disclosure of donations

While dismissing the entirety of the findings made by Mkhwebane, the apex court did not close the door on AmaBhugane's legal challenge regarding the ethics code and the disclosure of donations.

Jafta ordered that the issue be remitted to the High Court for adjudication. The High Court had previously concluded that the issue of disclosing donations was not before the court.

Ramaphosa had previously fought and succeeded to have the CR17 records sealed.

Dissenting judgment

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who penned the minority judgment, found that Maimane's complaint to the Public Protector allowed Mkhwebane to investigate every aspect of the CR17 campaign.

He further found that donations to the campaign constituted a personal benefit to Ramaphosa and created a conflict between his private interests and his responsibilities as a member of Parliament and the then-deputy president of the country.

Mogoeng said the donations should be disclosed to the National Assembly as enshrined in the Constitution, the Members Act and the ethics code.

In the dissenting judgment, the Chief Justice also held that the emails which the president admitted were authentic revealed that he had deliberately represented a falsehood to the Public Protector about his involvement in the donations to the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa said he was not involved in the operation of the account, nor was he responsible for getting donations.

