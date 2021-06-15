15 Jun 2021

add bookmark

WRAP: SA moves to Level 3 as country averages 7 500 daily infections over last 7 days

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will move to a Level 3 lockdown.
  • This as infections continue to rise.
  • Curfew is now from 22:00 to 04:00.

South Africa will move to a Level 3 lockdown in light of rising Covid-19 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address on Tuesday night.

"Since I last spoke to you just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new infections has doubled. Then, we were recording around 3 700 daily infections.

"Over the last seven days, we have recorded an average of 7 500 daily infections," Ramaphosa said.

The president added hospital admissions due to Covid-19 over the last 14 days were 59% higher than the preceding 14 days.

In addition, the average number of people who died of Covid-19 each day had increased by 48% from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days, Ramaphosa said.

He added with the exception of the Northern Cape, all provinces were experiencing rising infections.

ALSO READ | Liquor sales restricted once more as country moves to lockdown level 3

"Four provinces - Gauteng, the Free State, North West, and Northern Cape - are officially in a third wave, while others are approaching that point."

Ramaphosa revealed Gauteng had been hit the worst in terms of new cases and the increase in infections in the province was now "faster and steeper than it was at the same time in previous waves.

"As a result, the country needed to act decisively and quickly to save lives, and this could be done by returning to the basics, he said.

"If we are careful and diligent, we can limit transmissions and bring down the rate of infection.

"The fewer people that are infected at any one time, the fewer people get sick, fewer people need to be hospitalised, fewer people need ICU care, and fewer people need ventilators."

-The hours of curfew will start at 22:00 and end at 04:00.

-Non-essential establishments such as restaurants, bars, and fitness centers will have to close at 21:00 to allow employees the time to travel home before curfew.

-All gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. If the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

-Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people, and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed. Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings, and after-tears gatherings will not be allowed.

-The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will only be permitted between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Thursday. (This excludes public holidays).

Vaccinations

The president acknowledged the country's vaccination programme had experienced several delays.

He, however, announced 480 000 health workers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date as part of Phase 1 of the programme.

As a part of Phase 2, a further 1.5 million health workers and people over the age of 60 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"This brings the total number of people who have received a vaccine does to almost two million," Ramaphosa said.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3, with tougher restrictions on curfew, gatherings

He added the country was now vaccinating around 80 000 people per day at more than 570 sites in the public and private sector.

"It is estimated that we have the capacity at present to vaccinate at least 150 000 people a day, and we are planning to increase that to 250 000 a day as soon as possible."

Ramaphosa reiterated it remained mandatory for everyone to wear a mask that covered their nose and mouth at all times in public spaces and it was a criminal offence not to do so.

"We have shown that we have the means and the will to fight this virus, and I am more confident than ever that we will succeed," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
R213k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 664 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 286 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.77
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.39
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,858.90
-0.4%
Silver
27.65
-0.7%
Palladium
2,760.36
+0.1%
Platinum
1,155.87
-1.0%
Brent Crude
72.86
+0.2%
Top 40
61,062
-1.0%
All Share
67,311
-0.9%
Resource 10
64,119
-2.2%
Industrial 25
88,248
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo