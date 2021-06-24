WRAP | Zondo Commission: 'You don't remember, because you've made it up' - lawyer tells Agrizzi

2h ago

Zondo Commission: 'You don't remember, because you've made it up' - lawyer tells Agrizzi

Jeanette Chabalala
Bosasa’s former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is co-accused in a case of corruption relating to government tenders. (Getty Images)
  • Kevin Wakeford cross-examined former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday.  
  • Wakeford's advocate accused Agrizzi of not being truthful. 
  • Agrizzi had implicated Wakeford as a facilitator in some of Bosasa's untoward business dealings.

The lawyer representing businessman Kevin Wakeford accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of not telling the truth and making things up.

Agrizzi faced an intense cross-examination on Thursday evening about allegations he made against Wakeford, but stuck to his testimony.

He maintained that his testimony and affidavits were truthful.

Agrizzi implicated Wakeford as a facilitator and benefactor in some of Bosasa's untoward business dealings.

Wakeford worked as a consultant, on a monthly retainer of R50 000, at Bosasa for nearly 10 years.

Agrizzi alleged that Wakeford assisted with problems the company had with SARS and also helped to negotiate and influence the contract between Bosasa and the home affairs department regarding the controversial management of the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

Agrizzi also previously claimed that Wakeford said George Papadakis could resolve SARS issues.

Wakeford had apparently made an arrangement with the late Gavin Watson to provide both wet and dry cement to Papadakis' property in Meyersdal.

On Thursday, Agrizzi said he could not dispute that the cement was delivered.

However, when asked by Wakeford's advocate, Reg Willis, which major SARS investigation he was referring to, Agrizzi said: "I don't know, I don't know which investigation it was specifically."

Willis said Agrizzi had made serious allegations against Wakeford, so it didn't help that he couldn't remember.  

Willis said:

You know the answer, but you don't want to commit to that answer.

Willis also took issue with Agrizzi's way of responding to questions, saying he was not engaging with the facts.  

"You [Agrizzi] don't remember what you say, simply because you've made it up as you go along, and whatever you said is not the truth. That is why you don't remember. You make it up as you go along.

"If there is one thing that characterises your evidence on affidavit or this commission, when you were led or in the cross-examination, is that there is a complete paucity of detail," Willis added.

Willis also said Agrizzi could not prove that Wakeford received a R100 000 a month to manage Papadakis in relation to any "major SARS investigation".

Wakeford previously accused Agrizzi of being a racist and a narcissist, who wanted to see the company liquidated for his own benefit.

Wakeford denied allegations by Agrizzi that he negotiated a contract between Bosasa and the home affairs department, News24 reported.Wakeford at the time.

Wakeford said at the time:

The allegations made against me by Agrizzi and (Frans) Vorster have been fabricated and the facts twisted, so as to suggest corruption and fraud in the public sector and to bring me within the mandate of the commission. However, there is no evidence to support these fabrications.

Agrizzi did not testify because he wanted to reveal the truth, but rather to force the company into liquidation, so that he could take over the clients using his own company.

Earlier, Mbulelo Gingcana, the former senior manager of supply management at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), also appeared before the commission. He said he had "never ever been bribed".

Gingcana said he was fired from his SACAA job because of "unfounded allegations" made by Bosasa employee, Richard le Roux. 

Gingcana confirmed that Bosasa installed security equipment at his residence. He said he had asked for an invoice on several occasions, but had never received it.

Le Roux previously told the commission that he undertook a "special project" on the instruction of various Bosasa directors, including the late CEO, Gavin Watson, chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, Trevor Mathenjwa, Syvion Dlamini and Papa Leshabane, News24 previously reported.

Le Roux said the special projects involved installing security systems, including electric fencing, CCTV and alarm systems, at various homes of politicians and government officials around the country.

He said Bosasa installed security equipment at Gingcana's residence, to the cost of over R239 000, and that Bosasa incurred the expenses. He alleged the project was named "Project Prasa" because Dlamini said Gingcana was the head of procurement at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

However, in his supplementary affidavit, which is before the commission, Gingcana said naming the installation of the security system at his house as "Project Prasa" was premised on a lie, which led to his dismissal.

He said it created an impression that, because he was working at Prasa, he had received security upgrades to benefit some companies linked with Bosasa, who wanted contracts from the rail agency.

But, he said, he was no longer at Prasa when the security system was installed at his house.

