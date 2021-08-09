27m ago

add bookmark

'Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Realising women's rights' - celebration of 65th Women's Day

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
  • The ANC says it will not rest until gender equality and the end of gender-based violence (GBV) has been achieved.
  • According to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, South Africa is a violent society.
  • SA's women's month theme is: "Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights for an Equal Future".

In commemoration of the 65th annual Women's Day, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Person with Disability Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says gender-based violence and femicide remains a major concern in SA.

"As we celebrate Women's Day today, we honour, remember and salute all women from all generations who have been part of our struggle and have made significant contributions for our nation's freedom, democracy and development," said Nkoana-Mashabane.

"We commemorate this important day and month under the theme 'The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Realising Women's Rights', in celebration of the 150th birthday anniversary of Mme Charlotte Makgomo Mannya Maxeke."

READ | Controversy mars the renaming of Brandfort to Winnie Mandela

She added the impact of the dual pandemics of Covid-19 and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide remains a major concern and is disruptive of the collective efforts to make strides for women's empowerment in the country. 

Following on the country's women's month theme, 'Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights for an Equal Future', the ANC said that it views Women's Month as a platform to commemorate the heroic contribution of women in the liberation struggle.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said:

On this National Women's Day, let us rededicate ourselves to the task of promoting and protecting the rights of women and to assess the distance we still need to travel on the journey towards women empowerment and gender equality.

Mabe added that as the party remembers the veterans of the 1956 march, they must make a solemn pledge never to betray the ideals and aspirations that inspired them. "In this regard, the ANC will never rest until the goals of gender equality, women's rights and the end to gender-based violence have been achieved."

According to the ANC, democracy has registered significant progress in restoring the dignity of women. An array of measures introduced by the ANC government has contributed towards the empowerment of women, including availing them of more opportunities and access to services for women. 

"Yet, we remain painfully aware that the struggle for women['s] emancipation is far from over. Women still bear a disproportionate burden of the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment. Poverty and unemployment in South Africa continue to bear a black female face," said Mabe.

READ | Meet the women behind one of SA's biggest seafood factories

The ANC has called on all its structures to campaign alongside all sectors of society for women's empowerment and gender equality, and to launch a sustained offensive against gender-based violence and toxic masculinity in order to build a truly non-sexist society.

Speaking at the Umuziwabantu local municipality KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said that women are vulnerable to the scourge of poverty, emotional and economical vulnerability.

"South Africa is a violent society. Let us acknowledge that without reservation. Let us acknowledge that with shame," he added.

Zikalala said that GBV must be stopped by individuals choosing to make a conscious decision that no violence will be perpetuated.

Zikalala said:

The year 2021 is dedicated to the memory of a pioneer and freedom stalwart, umama u Charlotte Maxeke who through all her work and efforts sought to contribute to a South Africa that is united, prosperous, and at peace with itself. She proved that women were capable, effective leaders.

Meanwhile, female MECs used the occasion to encourage women in the law enforcement fraternity to double their efforts in protecting vulnerable citizens.

"We decided to join these wonderful women today, to show them support and salute them for the great work that they are doing to protect our nation," said MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni. 

"Together with these women we are paving a way for the next generations to come so that they can live in societies that respect women and recognise the role played by women," added Nkonyeni. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
womens daysihle zikalalakwazulu-natal
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Does Women’s Month empower women in a significant way?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, many women are able to access opportunities that last beyond August
6% - 48 votes
Yes, but disproportionately as rural women are left out
7% - 53 votes
Somewhat. The benefits end with the month until they resurface the following year
13% - 103 votes
No. There’s no point to it as women’s lives remain unchanged
74% - 594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.61
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.27
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,743.38
-1.2%
Silver
23.93
-1.7%
Palladium
2,633.00
+0.1%
Platinum
987.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
0.0%
All Share
68,674
0.0%
Resource 10
69,329
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,830
0.0%
Financial 15
13,570
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo