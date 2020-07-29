Yet another body mix-up: Grieving family told relative buried the day before in another town

An Eastern Cape family could not bury their relative after yet another body mix-up at a mortuary.

Mourners were shocked to receive news on the day of the funeral that the body had been buried a day before in another town.

Leading Mdantsane funeral home Nomtshongwana Funeral Undertakers have apologised for the mix-up.

A grief-stricken family from Mdantsane, East London, are still reeling with shock after they were told three hours before a funeral of their loved one that her body had been mistakenly buried elsewhere a day before.

Nomtshongwana Funeral Undertakers confirmed to News24 that they had made the error and blamed "disruptive" Covid-19 regulations for the blunder.

Sandisiwe Landu from NU 1, Mdantsane, said the funeral directors arrived at their home at 04:00 on Saturday to inform them that her mother, Lindiwe Landu, 54, whose body was meant to arrive home at 07:30, was mistakenly buried in Dimbaza.

Dimbaza is roughly 60km from Mdantsane, situated on the R63 towards Alice.

This is the latest of at least four body mix-up incidents in the Eastern Cape within the space of a month, as both private and public mortuaries compete against each other with blunders.

Avbob in Port Elizabeth's North End, Uitenage Provincial Hospital and Frere Hospital in East London have all apologised for committing similar errors this month.

Sandisiwe Landu, 30, said her family was left devastated.

Landu claims the parlour confirmed that they knew of the mistake a day before the family prepared for the funeral.

"They decided to keep the information to themselves and allowed us to prepare for the funeral. We could have stopped mourners from driving from afar to come to our home had they warned us immediately."

Landu said, in retrospect, there were signs that there was something wrong in the days leading up to the day of the funeral.

She said they had denied her family an opportunity to view the body at the mortuary on three occasions.

"My mother was a respected church member, so we made an appointment with the parlour, informing them that we would like to dress the body in church uniform on Wednesday.

"When we went there, we were told to come on Thursday. On Thursday, we were surprised when the receptionists told us that they had no knowledge of the arrangement."

'Something was suspicious'

Landu said a new appointment was made for Friday afternoon, but the directors of the parlour arrived at the Mdantsane home before they could go to the parlour.

"Mkhululi Nomtshongwana and other four men came and told us that, due to new regulations, visitors were restricted at the parlour because they were decontaminating the facility.

"They elected to dress our mother themselves, saying this will also spare us further pain. We agreed and gave them the uniform."

Landu said Mkhululi Nomtshongwana shocked the family when he arrived at her home at 04:00 on the day of the funeral to break the news that the body was buried in Dimbaza.

"We should have known from the excuses they kept giving us that something was suspicious," said Landu.

She said the parlour obtained an exhumation order from the magistrate on Monday and promised to exhume the body on Tuesday.

Landu said Mkhululi Nomtshongwana said the mistake was made by an intern.

"Another thing is that they mistook my mother's body with that of a person who died of Covid-19. My mother died from heart and kidney failure. How did they mix up the bodies?" Landu asked.

The parlour is run by Nomtshongwana siblings, Vusi and her brother Mkhululi.

'Such mistakes happen'

Called for comment, Vusi apologised on behalf of the parlour.

"This is a sensitive matter and we don't like to dwell much [sic] to newspapers. But the Covid-19 regulations has brought changes to how things are done in this industry.

"We made the error and we noticed it ourselves, and apologised to the family. They will be able to bury her today [Tuesday]. We are learning to familiarise with the disruptions.

"We explained how the mistake happened and made all the efforts to rectify the situation and we apologised. Such mistakes happen in this line of business; recently it was Frere Hospital that committed a similar mistake.

"We fail to see the purpose of them going to the media about this. Maybe the purpose is to destroy our company. When we explained, they understood the mistake."

Vusi said the funeral home was established in 1978 by her late parents and that the body mix-up happened for the first time in the parlour's 42-year history.