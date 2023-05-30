30m ago

Share

Yet another problem at Mahikeng hospital as several wards plunged into darkness

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
It has been reported that lights are not working at some wards at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital
It has been reported that lights are not working at some wards at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital
  • There were no lights at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on Monday evening, with visitors forced to use cellphone torches.
  • The provincial department said it was aware of the situation.
  • The department said infrastructure manager was called to attend to the issue.

Mahikeng Provincial Hospital once again finds itself in the spotlight as nurses had to use rechargeable LED lights when some male had no electricity on Monday.

This comes a few days after the hospital made headlines when newborn babies were placed in cardboard boxes at its neonatal intensive care unit.

A total of 18 incubators were eventually sent to the hospital. The nursing manager was placed on precautionary suspension.

News 24 spoke to Kealeboga Kgaje, who visited his uncle at the hospital on Monday night.

Kgaje said: "Walking to my uncle's ward, I realised it was dark in the corridors, and I didn't think much of it. However, I was shocked to get to my uncle's ward, which was dark. The nurse doing her rounds was using a rechargeable LED light. We had to use our cellphone torches for light."

READ | Mahikeng hospital gets 18 incubators after newborns found to have been placed in cardboard boxes

North West Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the department was aware of the situation at the hospital.

"We saw last night (Monday) when we were making rounds. The infrastructure manager was immediately called to attend to the issue. The assessment suggests that they could have been affected by an electrical fault when load shedding kicked in. I believe it will be resolved soon," Lekgethwane said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmafikenghealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2421 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

4h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

2h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.73
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.52
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
21.16
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.87
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,034.47
+0.4%
Palladium
1,442.25
+0.9%
Gold
1,954.67
+0.6%
Silver
23.13
-0.2%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
71,735
+0.4%
All Share
76,750
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,787
-0.2%
Industrial 25
107,102
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,455
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo