Yet another problem at Mahikeng hospital as several wards plunged into darkness

There were no lights at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on Monday evening, with visitors forced to use cellphone torches.

The provincial department said it was aware of the situation.

The department said infrastructure manager was called to attend to the issue.

Mahikeng Provincial Hospital once again finds itself in the spotlight as nurses had to use rechargeable LED lights when some male had no electricity on Monday.

This comes a few days after the hospital made headlines when newborn babies were placed in cardboard boxes at its neonatal intensive care unit.

A total of 18 incubators were eventually sent to the hospital. The nursing manager was placed on precautionary suspension.

News 24 spoke to Kealeboga Kgaje, who visited his uncle at the hospital on Monday night.

Kgaje said: "Walking to my uncle's ward, I realised it was dark in the corridors, and I didn't think much of it. However, I was shocked to get to my uncle's ward, which was dark. The nurse doing her rounds was using a rechargeable LED light. We had to use our cellphone torches for light."

READ | Mahikeng hospital gets 18 incubators after newborns found to have been placed in cardboard boxes

North West Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the department was aware of the situation at the hospital.

"We saw last night (Monday) when we were making rounds. The infrastructure manager was immediately called to attend to the issue. The assessment suggests that they could have been affected by an electrical fault when load shedding kicked in. I believe it will be resolved soon," Lekgethwane said.