Yet another woman's body found on East Rand street, burnt beyond recognition

The body of a woman, whose face was burnt beyond recognition, was found lying on a street in Mayfield, Gauteng police said on Friday.

She had burn marks on her face and chest, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Raider Ubisi.

There was no ash next to her body, which "indicates that she was murdered and burnt somewhere and dumped where she was found in a small street in Mayfield Extension 1," said Ubisi.

The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

She was wearing a pink top and Adidas track pants.

Another incident

The incident comes hours after it was reported the bodies of a woman and a man, understood to be mother and son, were found with stab wounds to the neck and head in a maize field in Benoni on Monday.

They were also believed to have been killed somewhere else and dumped in the field, according to the police.

No arrests have been made yet.

The Putfontein police have appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect to contact them on 011 845 6315 or make use of the MySaps app anonymously if they so wish.

In Orange Farm, Gauteng, a women's body was found alongside the Golden Highway on Thursday afternoon on the same day a three-year-old girl's body was found dumped in the same area.

In an address on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against the recent spate of violent incidents against women, saying no fewer than 21 women and children were murdered over the past few weeks

Some protests against gender-based violence have taken place around the country.